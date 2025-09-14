India 1-4 China, Women's Hockey Asia Cup Final: IND-W Fall Short, Miss Out On Direct World Cup Berth

In the 51st minute, Meirong Zou scored from a field effort, followed by Jiaqi Zhong adding another field goal in the 53rd minute. China had previously won the Asia Cup in 1989 in Hong Kong and again in 2009 in Bangkok. Their win in Hangzhou not only marked their third title but also secured direct qualification for the 2026 Women's Hockey World Cup, which will be held in Belgium and the Netherlands.