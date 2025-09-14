India 1-4 China, Women's Hockey Asia Cup Final: IND-W Fall Short, Miss Out On Direct World Cup Berth

The match was locked 1-1 at half-time, but China reaped rewards for their persistent attacking pressure with three goals in the second half. India now have to go through the World Cup Qualifiers to secure their place at the top global event

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs china match report womens asia cup hockey 2025 final Hangzhou
Action from the India vs China, Women's Hockey Asia Cup final in Hangzhou. Photo: Hockey India
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Navneet Kaur converts penalty corner for India in very first minute of match

  • Zixia Ou returns favour in 21st minute

  • China secure direct qualification for 2026 Women's Hockey World Cup

The Indian women's hockey team lost 1-4 to China in the Asia Cup final in Hangzhou on Sunday (September 14, 2025), missing direct World Cup qualification as China secured their passage to the 2026 global showpiece.

Early Lead for India, But China Respond Strongly

The Indian team started the final against China with a burst of energy. India took the lead within the first minute, as Navneet Kaur converted a penalty corner just 39 seconds into the match. This early goal gave India a promising start and put immediate pressure on the Chinese side.

However, China responded quickly, earning back-to-back penalty corners just three minutes later. The Indian defence, led by Salima Tete, stood firm and denied China an equaliser at that stage.

Stunned by India's early goal, China increased their offensive pressure and launched continuous attacks on the Indian half. Despite these efforts, the Indian defence held strong during the first quarter. The Chinese team maintained relentless pressure and earned another set of penalty corners two minutes into the second quarter, but again failed to breach India's resolute defence.

China continued to create chances and kept the ball inside the Indian circle, but could not find the equaliser until later in the match.

Related Content
Related Content

China's Persistence Pays Off With Equaliser, Second-Half Dominance

The home team's relentless pressure finally paid off in the 21st minute when Zixia Ou converted a penalty corner to level the score at 1-1. This equaliser lifted China's morale significantly, and they continued to push for the lead, keeping India's defence under tremendous pressure.

Despite China's dominance in possession and attack, both teams went into the half-time break tied at 1-1. China had been the more dominant side in the first half, consistently threatening India's goal.

After the break, India attempted to switch gears and played more attacking hockey. However, their efforts were largely stifled by China's solid defensive play, which kept the ball away from their own circle. Meanwhile, China's persistent attacks again paid off when Hong Li scored a field goal from a counterattack four minutes before the end of the third quarter, giving China a crucial lead.

Late Goals Seal China's Third Women's Asia Cup Title

Trailing by a goal entering the fourth and final quarter, India—ranked ninth in the world—pressed hard for an equaliser but could not break through China's disciplined defence. The Chinese team extended their lead by scoring two more goals within two minutes, effectively securing their victory and third Asia Cup title.

In the 51st minute, Meirong Zou scored from a field effort, followed by Jiaqi Zhong adding another field goal in the 53rd minute. China had previously won the Asia Cup in 1989 in Hong Kong and again in 2009 in Bangkok. Their win in Hangzhou not only marked their third title but also secured direct qualification for the 2026 Women's Hockey World Cup, which will be held in Belgium and the Netherlands.

India, on the other hand, will now have to go through the World Cup Qualifiers to secure their place at the top global event.

India's Key Forwards Falter

India's attack suffered due to a lacklustre performance from key forwards. Notably, Mumtaz Khan, Lalremsiami, and Sunelita Toppo—who had shown promise in earlier matches—struggled to rise to the occasion in the final. Their subdued performance contributed significantly to India's inability to capitalise on scoring opportunities.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep, Suryakumar Help IND Crush PAK By 7 Wickets

  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Women's ODI: Litchfield, Mooney Power Aussies To Eight-Wicket Win

  3. India A Squad For Australia A One-Day Series: Abhishek, Arshdeep, Tilak, Harshit Included For 2nd, 3rd Games

  4. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav Refuses Customary Handshake With Salman Agha At Toss

  5. England Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Rain Washes Out Trent Bridge Decider As ENG And SA Share Series 1-1

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Forests Are Alive With The Sound Of Learning

  2. PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM, Calls It a Milestone for Women’s Empowerment

  3. Why Congress Won't Admit What Bihar Voters Know: Tejashwi Will Be CM If Opposition Wins

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month: How Caregiving Became A Partnership For One Woman

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM, Calls It a Milestone for Women’s Empowerment

  2. Taliban Claim Meeting With US Diplomats To Discuss Bilateral Relations

  3. London’s 'Unite the Kingdom' Rally Draws 1,10,000 Amid Violence and Far-Right Rhetoric

  4. India Votes In Favour Of UNGA's ‘New York Declaration’, Endorsing Two State Solution For Palestine

  5. When Palestine Ambassador Told Outlook What India Means To His Country And People

Latest Stories

  1. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture

  2. Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

  3. Durga Puja In Kolkata 2025: A 3-Day Itinerary For First-Timers

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

  6. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  7. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  8. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions