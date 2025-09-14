India Vs China Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: IND Take On Host CHN In Battle For Continental Title

India Vs China Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final Update: Head-To-Head Record
As the final approaches, the historic head-to-head record tells an interesting story.
India and China have faced each other 50 times in women’s hockey, with China leading comfortably at 31 wins to India’s 13, along with 16 draws.
China enter today’s clash as clear favorites, but India will look to turn the tables and draw confidence from their last victory over China in November 2024.
India Vs China Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final Update: Starting XIs
India Vs China Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final Update: Final Set To Begin
Hello and welcome folks as we bring you live coverage from the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field in Hangzhou.
The Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final between India and China is about to get underway.
Both teams are ready and the stage is set for a high-stakes battle for the continental crown.
Stay tuned as we get set to bring you live updates from this thrilling encounter.