India Vs China Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: IND Take On Host CHN In Battle For Continental Title

India Vs China Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: The Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final between India and China is about to get underway. X/TheHockeyIndia

India Vs China Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: Hello and welcome as we bring you live coverage from Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field in Hangzhou. Today, it’s the grand finale of the Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 where India take on China in a high-stakes battle for the continental crown. India will aim to end their eight-year title drought while China, the hosts, look to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament. The two sides have met 50 times before, with China leading the head-to-head 31-13. Last time they met, India emerged victorious in November 2024, a win that gives the Indian side plenty of belief. Stay tuned as we track every moment of this thrilling final.

LIVE UPDATES

14 Sept 2025, 04:41:49 pm IST India Vs China Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final Update: Head-To-Head Record As the final approaches, the historic head-to-head record tells an interesting story. India and China have faced each other 50 times in women’s hockey, with China leading comfortably at 31 wins to India’s 13, along with 16 draws. China enter today’s clash as clear favorites, but India will look to turn the tables and draw confidence from their last victory over China in November 2024.

14 Sept 2025, 04:28:11 pm IST India Vs China Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final Update: Starting XIs 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐭 – 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧! 🔥



Meet the 11 who will carry India’s hopes against China in the Women’s Asia Cup Gongshu 2025 Final. 🏑#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #WomensAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/sbqpOM2fMb — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 14, 2025