India Vs China Live Streaming, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Preview And When, Where To Watch Final Match

India face China in Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final on Sunday
India last beat China in November 2024, 1-0, to claim their third Women's Asian Champions Trophy
Live streaming available on the Watch.Hockey app; no TV broadcast in India
India will take on hosts China in the final of the Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field on Sunday (September 14). Watch the India vs China women's hockey match today live.
The Salima Tete-led India enter the Hangzhou title showdown after a 1-1 draw with defending champions Japan in their final Super 4's game, while Ou Zixia's China have won all their matches so far -- three in Pool and three in Super 4's, with the latest being a 1-0 victory over South Korea.
For India, this final presents an opportunity not only to end the eight-year title drought but also to help the team achieve parity with the successes of their male counterparts in continental championship. Harmanpreet Singh & Co. beat South Korea in the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final 4-1 last Sunday to claim their fourth title.
India Vs China, Women's Asia Cup Hockey Records
Both teams have maintained strong performances in previous editions and are ready for a straightforward contest with significant implications: the winners not only claim the continental bragging rights but also secure a direct spot in the next Women's Hockey World Cup.
This IND-W vs CHN-W final is a showdown between two past champions. Their Asia Cup achievements are almost identical: both sides have lifted the trophy twice, ended as runners-up twice, and have each claimed third and fourth-place finishes three and two times, respectively.
India: Winners in 2004 and 2017; Runners-up in 1999 and 2009; Third place in 1993, 2013, and 2022; Fourth place in 1989 and 2007.
China: Winners in 1989 and 2009; Runners-up in 1993 and 2017; Third place in 1999, 2004, and 2007; Fourth place in 2013 and 2022.
South Korea and Japan remain the most successful teams in the tournament's history with three titles each.
India Women Vs China Women Hockey Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have faced off 50 times in women's hockey, with China leading the head-to-head record 31-13 and 16 draws. India's modest win rate of 26 per cent in this matchup was reflected in their most recent clash -- a 1-4 defeat in the Super 4's stage.
India last beat China in November 2024, 1-0, to claim their third Women's Asian Champions Trophy. And that result will serve as a source of belief for Harendra Singh's team today as they take on the clear favourites.
India Vs China, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final – Live Streaming Details
When is the India vs China, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final being played?
The India vs China, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final will be played on Saturday, 14 September 2025, at 5:30 PM IST.
Where is the India vs China, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final being played?
The India vs China, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final will be played at the Gongshu Canan Sports Park Hockey Field in Hangzhou, People’s Republic of China.
Where to watch the India vs China, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final live online in India?
The India vs China, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final will be live-streamed on the Watch.Hockey app and website in India.
Where to watch the India vs China, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match live telecast in India?
The India vs China, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.