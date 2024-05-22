The FIH Pro League 2023-24 will resume this Wednesday with the European leg of the competition. Both the Indian men's and women's hockey teams will be in action. The first half of the FIH Pro League's European leg will take place in Antwerp, Belgium, before moving to London in June. (More Hockey News)
The Indian men's and women's teams will play against Argentina in Antwerp on Wednesday, 22 May 2024. The men's game will start at 6:00 pm IST, and the women's game will start at 3:45 pm IST. The Netherlands are the current FIH Pro League champion in both the men's and women's categories.
After the first two legs of the ongoing FIH Pro League, which were played in Odisha's Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, the Indian men's hockey team is currently third on the points table with 15 points from eight games.
The Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian team aims to deliver a strong performance in the final stretch of the FIH Pro League campaign to gain momentum for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, scheduled to start in July.
Live streaming details of India Vs Argentina, FIH Pro League 2023-24:
When and where the IND Vs ARG Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24 match will be played?
The IND Vs ARG Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24 match will be played in Antwerp, Belgium on Wednesday, 22nd May 2024. The match will start at 6:00 pm IST.
Where and how to live stream the IND Vs ARG Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24 match live in India?
Live streaming of the IND Vs ARG Men’s FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match will be available on JioCinema.
Where and how to watch the live telecast of the IND Vs ARG Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24 match live in India?
The IND Vs ARG Men's FIH Pro League match will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.
Indian Men’s Hockey Team:
Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Vishnukant Singh
Midfielders: Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Rajkumar Pal, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami