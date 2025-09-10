India At Women's Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s Preview: Fixtures, Head To Head, Live Streaming Details

India's campaign in Women's Asia Cup Super 4s begin September 10
After topping their group, India will face Korea, Japan and China in the Super 4s
Check preview and live streaming details for Hockey Women's Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s
India women's national hockey team's Super 4s campaign at the Asia Cup 2025 in Hangzhou, China, begins with a fixture against South Korea on Wednesday, September 10.
Scheduled for a 2:15 PM IST start, the India women vs South Korea women's hockey match at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Field was delayed for unspecified reasons. (The match finally started at 3:52 PM IST)
Meanwhile, here's a look at how India's campaign has gone so far, and what to expect in the Super 4s.
The Women in Blue thrashed Thailand 11-0, drew Japan 2-2 and routed Singapore 12-0 to top Pool B with seven points and a +23 goal difference -- a perfect preliminary round for coach Harendra Singh's team.
India's opening Super 4s fixture is against South Korea on Wednesday, September 10. Two days later, on Friday, the Women in Blue meet hosts China. The final Super 4s match pits India against Japan on Sunday, with all games kicking off in the mid-afternoon session (IST).
India vs South Korea Head-To-Head
The India vs South Korea Super 4s match at the Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 marks the 51st meeting between the two sides, with the Koreans leading 26-19 in the head-to-head record. Five matches have ended in draws.
But India have dominated South Korea in their recent meetings, winning three in three and unbeaten in four, across tournaments. Their last defeat was in January 2022.
The most recent encounter saw India edge Korea 3-2 in a pool match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024, and earlier in the 2023 edition, the Women in Blue recorded a 5-0 pool win followed by a 2-0 final triumph.
India Vs China Head-To-Head
The two teams have met 49 times, and this matchup has proven to be more difficult for India. China lead the head-to-head record 30-16 with six draws.
Earlier this year, China completed a double over India at the FIH Pro League Women, 3-0 and 2-3 -- a campaign which saw India finish at the bottom of the nine-team table and be relegated to the FIH Nations Cup.
India Vs Japan Head-To-Head
India and Japan have met 77 times, with the most recent being a 2-2 draw here in Hangzhou in Pool B. Japan lead the head-to-head record 36-25, and 17 matches have ended in draws. Japan are the defending champions.
The winners of this Asia Cup will book direct qualification for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026.
Indian men have already qualified for the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 after winning the Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar. They beat defending champions South Korea in the final.
Pool A: China finished on top with nine points, three more than South Korea. Malaysia, with three points, and winless Chinese Taipei were eliminated
Pool B: India and Japan pocketed seven points each, but Salima Tete & Co. took the top honours thanks to superior goal difference: +23 to +15. Thailand (3 points) and Singapore (0) were eliminated.
Women's Asia Cup Super 4s Live Streaming
will be available on Watch.Hockey app and website. The tournament is not available to watch on Indian TV.