IND Vs THA, Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India Crush Thailand 11-0 In Opener

IND Vs THA Hockey Match Report: Led by Beauty Dung Dung's hat-trick, Harendra Singh's India made a powerful statement at the Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025. India next take on defending champions Japan on September 6

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND Vs THA, Womens Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India Crush Thailand 11-0 In Opener
IND Vs THA, Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India Crush Thailand 11-0 In Opener Photo: X/ TheHockeyIndia
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India scored 11 goals with over a dozen different scorers; hat-trick for Beauty Dung Dung

  • The match was played at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field, Hangzhou, China

  • The Women's Asia Cup 2025 also doubles as a qualifier for the FIH World Cup 2026

Two-time champions India began their Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 campaign with a sensational 11-0 thrashing of Thailand at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field in Hangzhou, China, on Friday (September 5). Read the India vs Thailand match report.

The match was part of Pool B, and India took complete control from the start. Mumtaz Khan scored the opening goal in the sixth minute, followed by Sangita Kumari in the tenth. India added three more goals in the second quarter through Beauty Dung Dung, Lalremsiami, and Udita (penalty corner).

The third quarter was quieter, though, with Dung Dung scoring again from PC to make it 6-0. In the final quarter, India added five more goals through Mumtaz (PC), Udita (PC), Dung Dung (completing her hat-trick), Sharmila Devi (PC), and Rutuja Pisal.

India’s Dominance in Asia Cup History

Having won the title in 2004 and 2017, India have done relatively well in the Asia Cup. They finished third in the 2022 edition after defeating China in the playoff. Despite missing a few senior players due to injury, Harendra Singh's team in China is expected to perform well.

India's next match is against the three-time champions and holders, Japan, on September 6. Thailand will face South Korea, another three-time winners, on the same day in the early kickoff.

Related Content
Related Content

The Women's Asia Cup 2025 features eight teams divided into two pools. Pool A includes China, South Korea, Malaysia, and Chinese Taipei. Pool B includes India, Japan, Thailand, and Singapore.

Each team will play three group matches, and the top two advance to the Super 4s stage, which determines the finalists. The bottom two teams from each pool will head to the classification round for fifth to eighth place.

The Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 also serves as a qualifier for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026, to be hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands.

The winners of the Asia Cup qualify directly, while teams finishing second to fifth will enter the global qualifiers next year.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Could Miss Direct Entry To 2027 World Cup After South Africa ODI Series Defeat

  2. Yograj Singh Defends Irfan Pathan, Says Dhoni And Kapil Dev Destroyed Team Spirit

  3. England Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Proteas Clinch Series Win Over Three Lions After Nail-biting Finish At Lord's

  4. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia Name Strong 15-Member Squad; Molineux, Wareham Return

  5. Tristan Stubbs Survives Near Hit-Wicket As South Africa Beat England At Lord’s In 2nd ODI - Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Jessica Pegula To Book Final Spot

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Eyes 'Revenge' Against Novak Djokovic In Semi-Final Clash

  3. US Open 2025: Anisimova To Clash Against Sabalenka In Women's Singles Final

  4. US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova Overpowers Naomi Osaka In Flushing Meadows Thriller

  5. Osaka Vs Anisimova Highlights, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: American Through To The Final At Flushing Meadows

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ground Report: In Gaya's Mahadalit Hamlets, Voters Fear Mass Deletion In Bihar SIR

  2. BJP Whip Suspended From West Bengal Assembly Following Conflict Over Bengali Migrants

  3. Gujarat To Decriminalise Minor Offences With Jan Vishwas Bill To Ease Business And Governance

  4. Night-Vision Drones To Combat Rising Man-Elephant Fatalities In Ranchi

  5. Kuki-Zo Groups Sign SoO Agreement Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. US Influencers Target India With Trade And Visa Criticism As Tensions Escalate

  2. EU Leaders Urge Modi To Help End Ukraine War, Trade Talks Also On Agenda

  3. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  4. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  5. Legendary Fashion Visionary Giorgio Armani Dies At 91

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 5, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. Centre Directs States to Make Detention Centres for Undocumented Migrants

  3. Torrential Rains Paralyze Northern India, Yamuna Swells In Delhi

  4. Baaghi 4: CBFC Cuts 23 Scenes In Tiger Shroff Starrer Despite A-Rating - Here Are All The Changes Made By Censor Board

  5. Giorgio Armani Dies At 91: Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Sonam Kapoor And More Pay Tribute To Fashion Stalwart

  6. India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

  7. Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

  8. Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?