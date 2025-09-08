Navneet Kaur scored goals in 14th, 20th and 28th minutes
Mumtaz Khan found net in 2nd, 32nd and 39th minutes
Neha netted a brace and Lalremsiami, Udita, Sharmila and Rutuja Pisal were also on scoresheet
Navneet Kaur and Mumtaz Khan shone bright with hat-tricks as India’s women’s hockey team sailed to an imperious 12-0 victory over Singapore in Hangzhou, China on Monday (September 8, 2025), paving their way into the Super 4s.
Hat-Trick Heroes: Navneet Kaur, Mumtaz Khan Dazzle
Navneet registered her goals in the 14th, 20th and 28th minutes, while Mumtaz found the net in the 2nd, 32nd and 39th minutes. Their efforts were complemented by a brace from Neha (11', 38') along with a goal each from Lalremsiami (13'), Udita (29'), Sharmila (45') and Rutuja Pisal (53').
Early Dominance Sets Tone For Commanding Lead
Ranked world No 10 and riding high after an 11-0 victory over Thailand in their opener, India got off to a blistering start by breaking the deadlock within the first two minutes. Mumtaz surged forward and unleashed a thunderous reverse stick shot from the top of the circle to open the scoring.
Singapore, although trying to regroup, could not halt the momentum as Neha doubled the lead in the 11th minute by capitalising on a rebound. Lalremsiami then added a goal in the 13th minute to stretch the lead to 3-0, followed by Navneet converting a penalty corner in the 14th minute to mark an emphatic early assault.
Rampant Penalty Corners, Tactical Brilliance Seal Victory
As the game progressed, Singapore showed more resistance in the second quarter, but India continued to overpower their opponents. Navneet struck again in the 20th minute, further emphasising the team's offensive intent.
A series of penalty corners followed with Udita adding a goal to secure a 7-0 lead by half-time. In the 32nd minute, Lalremsiami set up Mumtaz with a sharp pass to make it 8-0, underlining the seamless teamwork on display.
Following this, two consecutive penalty corners unfolded; Neha stepped up to score in the 38th minute, and a few minutes later, Mumtaz completed her hat-trick in the 39th minute, marking India’s second hat-trick of the match.
At the end of the quarter, India won their 12th penalty corner. During this set-piece, Neha’s fiery strike was saved by the goalkeeper, but Sharmila pounced on the rebound to extend the lead to 11-0, reinforcing the team’s tactical discipline and precision in set-piece situations.
Final Push And Look Ahead To Super 4s
In the final quarter, India maintained their attacking momentum with Rutuja Pisal scoring a goal via a slick deflection in the 53rd minute. Despite Singapore pushing hard in search of a consolation goal, a resolute defensive display from India ensured a clean sheet.
With this dominant 12-0 triumph, India now look ahead to their next challenge on September 10 against South Korea, the second-placed team from Pool A, in the Super 4s stage.
(With PTI inputs)