IND Vs JPN, Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Match Report: India Hold Japan To 2-2 Draw In Pool B Clash

Late equaliser from Navneet Kaur ensures India remain unbeaten in Pool B after a tense battle against Japan in Hangzhou.

IND Vs JAP, Womens Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Match Report: India Japan To 2-2 Draw Pool B Clash
The Indian Women’s Hockey Team showcased grit and composure as they held Japan to a thrilling 2-2 draw in their second Pool B encounter at the Women’s Asia Cup 2025. File Photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India came from behind twice, with goals from Rutuja Pisal and Navneet Kaur.

  • Japan’s goals came through Hiroka Murayama and Chiko Fujibayashi, including a late penalty stroke.

  • India remain unbeaten in Pool B after previously thrashing Thailand 11-0.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team showcased grit and composure as they held Japan to a thrilling 2-2 draw in their second Pool B encounter at the Women’s Asia Cup 2025. Coming from behind twice, India found goals through Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (30’) and Navneet Kaur (60’), while Japan struck via Hiroka Murayama (10’) and Chiko Fujibayashi (58’). The result means India stay unbeaten, having crushed Thailand 11-0 in their opening fixture.

Japan Strike First in Opening Quarter

It was a quick start from India and even though Japan thwarted the attacks, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team kept up the efforts. However, Japan’s resistance eventually paid off as they drew first blood when Hiroka Murayama (10’) found the back of the net to round of a sweeping move. Japan led 1-0 and kept India at bay for the remainder of the quarter.

Pisal Brings India Level Before Half-Time

After the breather, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team went on the attack, in the hunt for the equaliser. Japan however were not giving away anything and made it tough for India. But, in the final minutes of the first half, India found a way through as Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (30’) scored and brought the contest level at 1-1. The two teams went into the break with the scores locked at 1-1.

Defensive Stalemate in Third Quarter

The second half started with both sides taking a watchful approach so as not to concede momentum. India were looking to get their noses out in front after having finished the first half strongly, and Japan’s disciplined defensive unit held on. The third quarter saw both teams trade punches, and go into the break with the scores at 1-1.

Navneet’s Last-Minute Equaliser Saves India

In the final quarter, both teams upped the ante in attack as they were looking for the crucial winner. And it was Japan’s pressure that paid off initially as they got the goal a few minutes before the final hooter. A penalty stroke fell to Chiko Fujibayashi (58’) and she smashed home to make it 2-1.

After that, India gave it their all as they went in search of an equaliser and it came in the form of Navneet Kaur (60’) from a Penalty Corner in the dying moments of the game. Eventually, both teams shared the spoils with the scores at 2-2 at the hooter.

India face Singapore next on September 8 at 12:00 PM IST.

