Hockey

India 4-1 South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: Dilpreet Singh Guides India To Title

The Indian men's hockey team beat South Korea 4-1 in the final to lift the Asia Cup trophy and qualify for next year's World Cup, in Rajgir, Bihar on Sunday (September 7, 2025). Dilpreet Singh (28th and 45th minutes) struck a brace while Sukhjeet Singh (1st minute) and Amit Rohidas (50th) were the other goal getters for India in the summit clash. South Korea, who were defending the title they had won in 2022, scored their lone goal through Dain Son (51st minute). India ended the tournament with an unbeaten record: five wins and one draw. This is India's fourth Asia Cup title, having earlier won the tournament in 2003, 2007 and 2017.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: South Korea vs India
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: India vs South Korea | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh lifts the championship trophy as he celebrates with teammates during the presentation ceremony after winning the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final match against Korea, in Rajgir, Bihar.

2/10
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: India vs South Korea
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final: South Korea vs India | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh, front, and others greet fans after winning the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final match between India and Korea, in Rajgir, Bihar.

3/10
Asia Cup Hockey 2025: South Korea vs India
Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India vs South Korea | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

India’s players celebrate after winning the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final match between India and Korea, in Rajgir, Bihar.

4/10
Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India vs South Korea
Asia Cup Hockey 2025: South Korea vs India | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

India’s Dilpreet Singh, 2, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during a Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Korea, in Rajgir, Bihar.

5/10
Mens Hockey Asia Cup 2025: South Korea vs India
Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India vs South Korea | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

India’s Dilpreet Singh, 2, celebrates with Sukhjeet Singh, 34, after scoring a goal during a Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Korea, in Rajgir, Bihar.

6/10
Mens Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India vs South Korea
Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025: South Korea vs India | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

India’s Abhishek, 5, vies for the ball during a Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Korea, in Rajgir, Bihar.

7/10
Mens Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match: South Korea vs India
Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match: India vs South Korea | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

India’s Mandeep Singh, 11, and Dilpreet Singh, 2, attempt a goal during a Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Korea, in Rajgir, Bihar.

8/10
Mens Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match: India vs South Korea
Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match: South Korea vs India | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

India’s Shilanand Lakra, 99, attempts a goal during a Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Korea, in Rajgir, Bihar.

9/10
South Korea vs India Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final
India vs South Korea Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

India’s players celebrate a goal during a Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Korea, in Rajgir, Bihar.

10/10
India vs South Korea Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final
South Korea vs India Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Spectators in the stands before a Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Korea, in Rajgir, Bihar.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: England Surpass India To Register Biggest Win In One-Day Internationals - Check List

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill To Saim Ayub - Here Are Five Batters To Watch Out At Marquee Tournament

  3. Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz Scripts History; Becomes Third PAK Bowler To Claim Hat-trick

  4. England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell Guide Hosts To Record Victory - Data Debrief

  5. Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On India Rejection Frustration After Asia Cup Snub

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  2. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

  3. US Open: 'Seeing You More Than My Family' – Alcaraz Lauds Rival Sinner After Triumph

  4. US Open Final: Sensational Alcaraz Dethrones Sinner In Style - Data Debrief

  5. Alcaraz Vs Sinner, US Open 2025 Final: Spaniard Reigns Supreme In New York, Climbs To World No. 1

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Political Furore In Kashmir As Protestors Raze Ashoka Chakra At Hazratbal Shrine

  2. Her Story: K. Srilata's Poems Call Attention To The Voices Of Mahabharata's Women

  3. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Day In Pics: September 07, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  2. Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Slams Elon Musk As India–Russia Oil Post Gets Flagged by Community Notes on X

  3. Carlo Acutis, ‘God’s Influencer’, Declared Catholic Church’s First Millennial Saint

  4. South Korea To Bring Home 300 Workers Detained In Massive Hyundai Plant Raid In Georgia

  5. Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Resigns

Latest Stories

  1. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  2. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'

  3. England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Hosts Register Record Win In Southampton

  4. September 8, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Leo Scorpio, and Pisces

  5. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  6. Catalan Grand Prix: Alex Marquez Delivers Flawless Ride To Claim MotoGP Victory In Barcelona

  7. Trump Signals 'Second Phase' of Sanctions on Russia, Targets Oil Trade with India

  8. AAP Calls Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Husband’s Presence at Official Meetings 'Unconstitutional'