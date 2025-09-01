China Vs Japan Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch

China face Japan in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025
China won their last match against Kazakhstan 13-1
Japan lost 3-2 to India in their last match
Find out when and where to watch the China vs Japan hockey match
China take on Japan in a must-win clash in Pool A of the Hockey Men’s Asia Cup 2025 at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir on Monday, 1 September. Having both suffered narrow defeats to India, the two sides now need a win in the upcoming fixture to keep their hopes of qualification to the knockout stages alive.
China opened their tournament with a 4-3 defeat to hosts India. A hat-trick from Harmanpreet Singh sealed the win for India despite a spirited performance from China. The Asian Champions Trophy 2024 silver medallists bounced back in style, winning 13-1 against Kazakhstan.
The big win, helped by China’s clinical nature that saw them score from three penalty corners, boosted the goal difference for Yu Seung-jin’s side. As a result, even a draw against Japan would be enough to secure China’s place in the Super 4s.
No such benefit is available for Japan, who need a win to go through to the next stage. The Samurai began their campaign well, winning 7-0 against Kazakhstan. However, they lost 3-2 to India in their last outing, despite two goals in the second half reducing the deficit. But Harmanpreet Singh continued his goal-scoring form, netting a brace to see through the win.
Head coach Yoshihiro Anai expressed his concerns about Japan’s efficiency from penalty corners after his side failed to score from nine PCs against India. Against a strong Chinese side, Japan must take their chances to get a positive result.
China Vs Japan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the China vs Japan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match being played?
The China vs Japan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be played on Monday, 1 September 2025, at 5:30 PM IST.
Where is the China vs Japan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match being played?
The China vs Japan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir.
Where to watch the China vs Japan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match live online in India?
The China vs Japan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
Where to watch the China vs Japan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match live broadcast in India?
The China vs Japan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be televised live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels in India.