India A Vs Pakistan A Live Streaming, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: When And Where To Watch Live In India?

India A set to take on Pakistan A in match number 6 of Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025
The match is set to take place in Doha from 8:00PM onwards
Check the live streaming details
India A are all set to face arch rivals Pakistan A in match number 6 of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. The fixture is set to get underway at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar from 8:00PM (IST) onwards.
The Indian team, led by wicket-keeper batsman Jitesh Sharma, are currently at the summit of Group B after securing a big margin 148-run victory over UAE 2 days ago.
Pakistan, on the other hand, are placed 2nd in the group with the same number of points (2), but have a lesser net run-rate (+2.000) than India's (+7.400).
The winner of this match between India A and Pakistan A will further solidify their chances of qualifying to the semi-finals of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising stars 2025, which will take place on Thursday, November 21.
Team India A had a fantastic outing against UAE in the Rising stars 2025 tournament opener where Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a splendid man of the match winning knock of 144 off just 42 balls.
Jitesh Sharma and Naman Dhir also played knocks of 34 and 83 respectively. Gurjanpreet Singh (3/18) and Harsh Dubey (2/12) were the standout performers with the ball for India A against UAE.
India A Vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Live Streaming Info
When and Where will the India A Vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match Be Played?
The West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar will host the Rising Stars 2025 match between India A and Pakistan A on November 16th, Saturday from 8:00PM (IST) onwards.
India A Vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Where To Watch Match Live In India?
India A Vs Pakistan A can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.
India A Vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Squads
Pakistan A Squad: Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan(c), Saad Masood, Ghazi Ghori(w), Mubasir Khan, Ubaid Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Shahzad, Shahid Aziz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Arafat Minhas
India A Squad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak