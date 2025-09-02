Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super4s Preview: Qualified Teams, Format, Fixtures - All You Need To Know

After a thrilling preliminary round, Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super4s in Rajgir, Bihar, kicks off with India, Malaysia, China and South Korea. Get fixtures, top scorers, and World Cup 2026 qualification updates

Indian players celebrate a goal in their Men's Asia Cup hockey 2025 tournament match Photo: X/TheHockeyIndia
  • India, Malaysia, China, and South Korea qualify for Super4s after dominant pool performances

  • Super4s matches run from September 3 to 6 in Rajgir, Bihar; final on September 7

  • Malaysia's Akhimullah Anuar leads the scoring charts with nine goals

  • Pakistan and Oman withdrew; Bangladesh and Kazakhstan stepped in

  • Asia Cup doubles as a qualifier for the Hockey World Cup 2026 in Belgium and the Netherlands

The Men's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 preliminary round concluded with hosts India routing Kazakhstan 15-0 in Rajgir, Bihar, on Monday (September 1). As the battle for continental hockey supremacy intensifies, four Asian giants will fight out in the Super4s stage.

The 12th edition of the Asia Cup started on August 29, 2025, with eight teams. Now, only four remain: India, Malaysia, China, and South Korea.

The tournament also serves as a qualifier for the Hockey World Cup 2026 in Belgium and the Netherlands. The teams are split into two pools: India, China, Japan, and Kazakhstan (Pool A); South Korea, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, and Bangladesh.

Three-time champions Pakistan withdrew, citing security concerns in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and India's Operation Sindoor, and were replaced by Bangladesh. Oman also pulled out, due to financial constraints. And it paved the way for Kazakhstan to make their Asia Cup debut.

The tournament also serves as a qualifier for the Hockey World Cup 2026 in Belgium and the Netherlands. The teams were split into two pools: India, China, Japan, and Kazakhstan (Pool A); South Korea, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, and Bangladesh.

How The Four Teams Qualified For Super4s

After a fiercely contested preliminary round, the top two teams from each pool advanced to the Super4s:

India (Pool A): Undefeated and group winners with nine points. Registered fighting wins over China (4-3) and Japan (3-2), then demolished whipping boys Kazakhstan 15-0. Led by Harmanpreet Singh, the three-time champions' attacking flair and penalty corner precision proved decisive.

China (Pool A): The two-time semi-finalists edged out Japan on goal difference after a 2-2 draw to take the second spot -- four points from one win, one draw, and one defeat. But it was their 13-1 win over Kazakhstan that proved decisive.

Malaysia (Pool B): Undefeated. The perennial bridesmaids dominated their group with three wins. They opened with a 4-1 win over Bangladesh, then beat defending champions South Korea by the same scoreline. In the final pool outing, the two-time finalists demolished Chinese Taipei 15-0.

South Korea (Pool B): Despite playing catch-up with Malaysia, Korea eventually sealed Super4s with six points. In the decisive match against Bangladesh, the record five-time champions recorded a facile 5-1 win.

Asian Cup 2025: Super4s Fixtures And Format

The Super4s stage follows a round-robin format, where each team play the other three once. The top two teams qualify for the final, while the remaining two contest the bronze medal match.

All the matches will be played at Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium, Rajgir, from September 3 to 6. The final is scheduled for September 7, 2025

Fixtures (IST)

  • September 3: Malaysia vs China at 5:00 PM

  • September 3: India vs South Korea at 7:30 PM

  • September 4: South Korea vs China at 5:00 PM

  • September 4: Malaysia vs India at 7:30 PM

  • September 6: South Korea vs Malaysia at 5:00 PM

  • September 6: India vs China at 7:30 PM

  • September 7: Team 3 vs Team 4 at 5:00 PM

  • September 7: Team 1 vs Team 2 at 7:30 PM

Preliminary Round, Pool A Final Standings

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 India 3 3 0 0 22 5 17 9
2 China 3 1 1 1 18 7 11 4
3 Japan 3 1 1 1 11 5 6 4
4 Kazakhstan 3 0 0 3 1 35 -34 0

Preliminary Round, Pool B Final Standings

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Malaysia 3 3 0 0 23 2 21 9
2 South Korea 3 2 0 1 13 5 8 6
3 Bangladesh 3 1 0 2 10 12 -2 3
4 Chinese Taipei 3 0 0 3 3 30 -27 0

Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Top Scorers In Preliminary Round

Malaysia's Akhimullah Anuar leads the scoring charts with nine goals, including four goals against Chinese Taipei and a hat-trick against South Korea.

India captain Harmanpreet Singh is second with seven. The drag-flick star sounded the board three times against China, and followed it up with a brace each in the wins against Japan and Kazakhstan.

Ashran Hamsani, another Malaysian, scored six, one more than South Korean Son Da-in.

Abhishek Nain, the Indian forward, is fifth with four goals -- all against Kazakhstan.

In the final of the previous edition, South Korea beat Malaysia to claim the continental title for the fifth time. Held in Jakarta, Indonesia, the tournament featured eight teams and witnessed 150 goals scored.

Asia Cup Hockey 2022 final standings: 1-South Korea, 2-Malaysia, 3-India, 4-Japan, 5-Pakistan, 6-Bangladesh, 7-Oman, and 8-Indonesia.

