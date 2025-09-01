China Vs Japan Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Action Begins At 5:30 PM IST

China Vs Japan Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 | Photo: X/asia_hockey
Monday’s Pool A thriller at Rajgir sees China face Japan at 5:30 PM IST, both coming off defeats to India and desperate for a rebound. China arrives on the back of a stunning 13-1 win over Kazakhstan, while Japan carry a narrow 3-2 loss to the hosts. The Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium will pulse with tension as both teams chase a crucial result to stay in Super 4s contention.
LIVE UPDATES
China Vs Japan LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Welcome!
Good Evening, hockey fans! It’s a hot day as usual in Rajgir as the Chinese men will take the field against Japan. It’s world No. 22 versus world No. 18 out today, with China very much the favourites to win considering their head-to-head records. However, hockey is as unpredictable as it can be, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.