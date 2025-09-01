India Vs Kazakhstan LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Singh’s IND Eye Third Straight Win

India Vs Kazakhstan LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India national team players celebrate after scoring against Japan in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025. | Photo: X/asia_hockey

India Vs Kazakhstan LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Welcome to our live coverage of India Vs Kazakhstan at Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar, on Monday, 1 September. After back-to-back wins over Japan and China, India aim to keep their scoring streak alive despite some defensive lapses. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh starred with a hat-trick against China and a brace against Japan, while Mandeep Singh and Jugraj Singh contributed key goals. Kazakhstan have struggled, conceding 20 goals in two matches, and India are expected to make light work of them as they look to maintain momentum ahead of the next round, with China and Japan contesting the remaining spot. Get live updates right here.

1 Sept 2025, 06:34:48 pm IST India Vs Kazakhstan LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: IND Squad India Squad: Goalkeepers: Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera Defenders: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

1 Sept 2025, 06:23:42 pm IST India Vs Kazakhstan LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Streaming Info The India vs Kazakhstan Asia Cup 2025 hockey match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network and streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.