India Vs Kazakhstan LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Singh’s IND Eye Third Straight Win
India Vs Kazakhstan LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Get live scores and updates from the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Kazakhstan at Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar, on Monday, 1 September
India Vs Kazakhstan LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India national team players celebrate after scoring against Japan in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025. | Photo: X/asia_hockey
India Vs Kazakhstan LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Welcome to our live coverage of India Vs Kazakhstan at Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar, on Monday, 1 September. After back-to-back wins over Japan and China, India aim to keep their scoring streak alive despite some defensive lapses. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh starred with a hat-trick against China and a brace against Japan, while Mandeep Singh and Jugraj Singh contributed key goals. Kazakhstan have struggled, conceding 20 goals in two matches, and India are expected to make light work of them as they look to maintain momentum ahead of the next round, with China and Japan contesting the remaining spot. Get live updates right here.
LIVE UPDATES
India Vs Kazakhstan LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: IND Squad