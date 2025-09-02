India Vs Kazakhstan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: IND Hammer KAZ 15-0, Claim Top Spot In Pool A

India crushed Kazakhstan 15-0, completing three wins from three in Pool A
Abhishek Nain (4 goals), Sukhjeet Singh (3), and Jugraj Singh (3) starred, with several others adding to the tally
India and China advance to the Super 4s; Malaysia and Korea progress from Pool B
India thrashed Kazakhstan 15-0 on Monday, cruising into the Super 4s with three wins from three. From the first whistle, it was all India, and Kazakhstan had no answers.
Abhishek Nain led the charge with four goals (5’, 8’, 20’, 59’), while Sukhjeet Singh (15’, 32’, 38’) and Jugraj Singh (24’, 31’, 47’) each struck hat-tricks. Captain Harmanpreet Singh (26’), Amit Rohidas (29’), Rajinder Singh (32’), Sanjay (54’), and Dilpreet Singh (55’) also found the net as India dominated every phase of the game.
The scoring began when Sukhjeet intercepted a Kazakh pass and fed Abhishek, who slotted a neat reverse shot. Minutes later, Abhishek doubled the lead with a forehand finish. India’s first penalty corner almost added another, but the Kazakh keeper made a save, Sukhjeet tapped in from the resulting free hit to make it 3-0.
Kazakhstan’s few attacking moments went nowhere. Abhishek completed his hat-trick off a precise pass from Harmanpreet, while Jugraj and Harmanpreet made the most of penalty corners. Rohidas scored just before half-time to make it 9-0.
The second half turned into a goal-fest. Jugraj converted a penalty stroke, Rajinder and Sukhjeet added more, and Jugraj completed his hat-trick in the fourth quarter. Sanjay and Dilpreet joined in, and Abhishek capped off the demolition with his fourth goal just before the final hooter.
Coach Craig Fulton was pleased. “We were careful not to take any risks, but our strikers connected and scored goals. Fifteen goals against any team isn’t easy,” he said.
India now head into the Super 4s full of confidence and will face Korea first on Wednesday. China also progressed from Pool A, while Malaysia and Korea move through from Pool B. All four teams will battle it out for a spot in Sunday’s final.
Earlier, China edged out Japan on goal difference after a 2-2 draw. China led through Changliang Lin (7’) and Xiaojia Zhang (25’), but Japan fought back with Kazumasa Matsumoto scoring twice (28’, 51’). Despite a late surge, Japan couldn’t find the winner and missed out on the Super 4s.
With PTI Inputs