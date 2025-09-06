Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How Can India Play Finals In Rajgir?

India lead the Super4s table in Asia Cup Hockey 2025 and aim to secure a final spot against China amid tense qualifying scenarios

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 qualification scenarios explained
The India national team players in action against Malaysia in the Asia Cup Hockey 2025. | Photo: X/asia_hockey
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India lead the Asia cup Hockey 2025 Super4s with four points

  • Harmanpreet Singh's team can qualify with a win or draw

  • China must beat India to keep hopes alive

  • Malaysia's performance against South Korea impacts India

  • Goal difference may decide the finalists

The two finalists of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will be decided today, September 6, following the conclusion of the Super4s stage. Here's a look at the Super 4 points table and final qualification scenarios.

Defending champions South Korea take on Malaysia in the early kick-off, then hosts India face China.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Points Table

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 India 2 1 1 0 6 3 3 4
2 China 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3
3 Malaysia 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1 3
4 South Korea 2 0 1 1 2 5 -3 1

The top two teams after today's matches will play the final on Sunday. And the outcomes depend not just on wins and losses but also on goal margins, making every goal count.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Final Qualification Scenarios

Three-time champions India currently lead the Super4s table with four points from two matches. Unbeaten so far in this edition, Harmanpreet Singh & Co. are the favourites. All they need is a win or draw against China to qualify for the final.

A loss, however, opens up the following possibilities:

  • If Malaysia beat South Korea, India will be overtaken and could even miss out.

  • If Malaysia draw or lose, then goal difference will decide the top two among India, China, and possibly Malaysia.

However, with South Korea and Malaysia playing earlier in the day, India will enter their clash against China fully aware of the qualification scenario. Depending on that result, both India and China might find that a draw is enough to secure a spot in the final.

China have three points. They must beat India to reach six points and stay in contention. A draw or loss would eliminate them unless Malaysia also drop points and the goal difference works in China's favour.

Malaysia also have three points. A win against South Korea would take them to six points and likely confirm a spot in the final. A draw or loss would leave them dependent on the result of India vs China and goal difference.

South Korea have one point and need a win against Malaysia to reach four. Even then, they would require India to lose heavily to China and hope for a favourable goal difference to qualify.

