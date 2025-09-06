South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s: Preview And When, Where To Watch Super4s Match

South Korea face Malaysia in Super4s of Hockey Asia Cup 2025
South Korea are last in Super4s standings with one point
Malaysia have a chance to secure final spot if they win
South Korea must win to remain in contention for the finale
Defending champions South Korea take on Malaysia in the fifth Super4s match of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 at Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar, on Saturday (September 6). Watch the South Korea vs Malaysia hockey match live today.
The match is a repeat of the 2022 final, where South Korea won 2-1 to secure their record-extending fifth title. This time, the stakes are different.
South Korea are at the bottom of the Super4s standings with just one point after losing to China (0-3) and squandering leads to India (2-2). Malaysia, carrying their preliminary form, started confidently with a 2-0 win over China but lost to India (1-4).
As things stand, hosts India lead the Super4s table with four points, followed by China and Malaysia with three each. China are ahead on goal difference.
Malaysia need a win today to reach six points and likely confirm a spot in the final. A draw or loss would leave them relying on the outcome of the India vs China match, also scheduled for today.
South Korea must win and hope India lose heavily to China, along with a favourable goal difference, to stay in contention for the finale.
South Korea Vs Malaysia Head-To-Head Record
Earlier in the tournament, Malaysia beat South Korea 4-1 in the pool stage. In their last ten meetings, South Korea have won five, Malaysia four, and one match ended in a draw.
This match could decide who joins India or China in the final.
South Korea Vs Malaysia, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the South Korea vs Malaysia, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s match being played?
The South Korea vs Malaysia, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s match will be played on Saturday, 6 September 2025, at 5:00 PM IST.
Where is the South Korea vs Malaysia, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s match being played?
The South Korea vs Malaysia, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s match will be played at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir.
Where to watch the South Korea vs Malaysia, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s match live online in India?
The South Korea vs Malaysia, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s match will be live-streamed in India on the Sony LIV app and website.
Where to watch the South Korea vs Malaysia, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s match live telecast in India?
The South Korea vs Malaysia, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s match will be televised live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels in India.