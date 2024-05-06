Football

Zinedine Zidane Rules Out Bayern Munich Move As Bundesliga Giants Linked With Erik Ten Hag

Bayern Munich have been frustrated in their search for a successor to Thomas Tuchel, who is set to leave the club at the end of the season after overseeing their first failure to win the Bundesliga since 2012

Football legend Zinedine Zidane in attendance at the Miami Grand Prix.
Zinedine Zidane has ruled out taking over at Bayern Munich, amid suggestions Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is also of interest to the Bundesliga giants. (More Football News)

Preferred candidate Xabi Alonso – who was also linked with Liverpool – has reaffirmed his commitment to Bayer Leverkusen, while Julian Nagelsmann decided to continue as Germany boss after being linked with a return to the Allianz Arena.

Ralf Rangnick was the latest coach to be linked with the Bavarian giants last week, only for the Austria boss to follow Alonso and Nagelsmann by saying he will stay in his current role.

That leaves Bayern back to square one in their bid to find a replacement for Tuchel, who has refused to rule out a dramatic U-turn. One man who will not be taking over, however, is Zidane.

While attending the Miami Grand Prix, the former Real Madrid coach was asked by Sky Sports Germany if he expected Los Blancos to overcome Bayern in the teams' Champions League semi-final tie.

Asked who he thought would reach the final, Zidane said: "Hopefully Madrid, but it's going to be a difficult game."

Zidane was then asked whether he was in contention for the Bayern job, to which he said: "No. I'm just going to watch the game."

Munich's Harry Kane scores from the penalty spot, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart, in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, May 4, 2024. - (Bernd Wei'brod/dpa via AP)
Another man touted as a possible candidate to replace Tuchel, Julen Lopetegui, has reportedly agreed to take charge of West Ham at the end of the season.

On Sunday, a report from Sky Sports claimed the Bundesliga giants are also considering a surprise move for United boss Ten Hag, who coached Bayern's second team between 2013 and 2015.

Ten Hag has come under severe pressure this season with United facing a fight to qualify for the Europa League, but the Dutchman is reportedly uninterested in a move. 

