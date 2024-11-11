Women's Super League: Man Utd 'Know Where They Are Headed', Says Marc Skinner

Marc Skinner says Manchester United "know where they are headed" but "need a little bit of calm" after a 0-0 draw with Aston Villa in the Women's Super League on Sunday. (More Football News)
United maintained their unbeaten start to the season but were not at their best against Villa as they struggled to create chances after a slow start to the match.
The Red Devils managed just one shot on target, which came through Ella Toone in the 73rd minute, with Villa having the better of the chances as they created 1.94 expected goals compared to the hosts' 0.62.
It was a third consecutive draw for United after winning their first three games of the league season, and Skinner admitted his frustration at the lack of wins in recent weeks.
"It's OK, I'm allowed to not be happy - just as they are," Skinner told BBC Sport.
"I was not happy because the game is fierce. At Manchester United, there is a massive expectation, and you have to be ready to hold yourself."
"We want to push up the table, qualify for Europe and win leagues. But we are a brand-new team. The number of players I have had to buy to try and close the gap, and the actual time we have had together, we have had to accelerate. Not many teams in the world have to do it that quickly.
"We need a little bit of calm, we know where we are headed."
At the full-time whistle, the team was booed while there were also chants of “Skinner out” from the fans at Leigh Sports Village, but Skinner remains undaunted.
"Part and parcel of being Manchester United manager, everyone can have their opinion," Skinner said about the jeers.
"That's the job. For me, what I know is I can deliver winning football for this club. We've won the FA Cup and we are still unbeaten, and you still get that opinion, which is fine by me.
"It doesn't deter me. It is about making sure our players are in the right space for a game of football."
Villa, meanwhile, are one of two teams still without a win in the WSL this season, though they did register their third point under Robert De Pauw.
While it was an improved showing from the Villans, they remain second from bottom in the table and the Dutchman expressed his disappointment at not being able to secure that elusive first victory.
"I am a little bit sick of good performances without the three points. That frustrates me still," De Pauw told Sky Sports.
"We are doing everything. We leave no stone unturned each week, but still, it doesn't happen. We have to keep believing, keep the faith, as Jurgen Klopp once said.
"We can fight and play good football. It is time to reward ourselves."