Dani Parejo's 110th-minute goal sealed a 4-3 victory for Villarreal over Celta Vigo, snatching a late win on Monday. (More Football News)
Celta had come from behind to level the score with 10 minutes of normal time remaining and looked to be heading home with a point until late drama flipped the script.
The visitors actually took the lead in the 12th minute with Borja Iglesias breaking the deadlock after Alfon Gonzalez's effort was cleared off the line.
Sergi Cardona levelled the score from close range, but Celta were soon back in front as Oscar Mingueza's long-range strike deflected in off the post.
Yerry Pino hit the woodwork on the stroke of half-time, but Villarreal turned things around in a four-minute period in the second half thanks to Thierno Barry and an own goal from Jailson.
Carl Starfelt got Celta back on level terms again 80 minutes in before Tasos Douvikas was denied a winner when he hit the frame of Diego Conde's goal.
Hugo Alvarez's late challenge in the box then gave the hosts an opportunity to win it from the spot. Parejo saw his penalty saved well by Ivan Villar, but the goalkeeper could only push it back into the midfielder, who made no mistake on the second attempt.
Data Debrief: Leaving it late
It was a game of football that would delight any neutral, with both teams throwing caution to the wind with an all-out attacking approach.
Villarreal had 24 shots, creating 3.64 expected goals, compared to Celta's 20 (2.74 xG), with both teams registering nine efforts on target each.
It is the first time that Villarreal have won a La Liga home game despite conceding three goals since January 2008 (4-3 v Deportivo La Coruna).