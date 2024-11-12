Football

UEFA Nations League: Armstrong Returns To Scotland Squad, Morgan And Adams Withdraw

The Scots face Croatia at Hampden Park on Friday before taking on Poland in Warsaw three days later in the hope of picking up points in their bid for League A survival

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
UEFA Nations League scotland
Stuart Armstrong has been recalled to Scotland's Nations League squad
info_icon

Scotland have confirmed that Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Stuart Armstrong has been recalled to Steve Clarke's ranks ahead of their upcoming Nations League fixtures.  (More Football News

The Scots face Croatia at Hampden Park on Friday before taking on Poland in Warsaw three days later in the hope of picking up points in their bid for League A survival. 

This will be Armstrong's first appearance for his country since Euro 2024. He played for just 14 minutes in Scotland's loss to Hungary in their final group game of the tournament.

The 32-year-old's inclusion comes after the New York Red Bulls' Lewis Morgan and Torino's Che Adams pulled out, though Clarke confirmed he was happy with his forward options. 

Martin Odegaard has just returned to action - null
UEFA Nations League: Martin Odegaard Given Time To Recover As Arsenal Star Pulls Out Of Norway Squad

BY Stats Perform

Morgan has impressed in the MLS this season, registering 20 goal involvements (13 goals, seven assists) in the regular season for Sandro Schwarz's side. 

His 49 chances created is a total only bettered by John Tolkin (59) for the Red Bulls, while he also helped his side in their recent playoff series win over the Columbus Crew. 

Adams missed Torino's 2-0 defeat to Juventus last Saturday with a thigh injury, but upon further assessment from the Serie A side, has been ruled out of international duty. 

Scotland sit bottom of Group A1 after picking up one point from their first four games, which came in their last Nations League encounter with Portugal. 

Clarke's side, however, are both on their longest ever winless run at home (six games – D3 L3) and longest run without a victory in competitive fixtures (10 games - D4 L6).

They could also level their longest overall streak without a win, set in 1998 (nine games – D3 L5 currently), if they fall to defeat on Friday. 

Croatia, however, have never won away in Scotland (D2 L1), with this their first trip to Hampden Park since October 2013, losing 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Delhi Capitals Bring In This Indian World Cup-Winning Pacer As Bowling Coach For IPL 2025
  2. Champions Trophy: Suspense On Hybrid Model Continues But South Africa Not Discussed As Option Yet
  3. Singapore Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B Match 10: When, Where To Watch
  4. Hyderabad Vs Andhra Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Group B Round 5: When, Where To Watch Domestic Cricket Match
  5. Former South Africa Spinner Gives Big Verdict In Nathan Lyon Vs R Ashwin Debate
Football News
  1. Cody Gakpo Feels 'More Dangerous' For Liverpool Under Arne Slot
  2. UEFA Nations League: Armstrong Returns To Scotland Squad, Morgan And Adams Withdraw
  3. Jamal Musiala Focused On 'Taking Steps Forward' Ahead Of 2026 FIFA World Cup
  4. Ronaldo 'Can't Think Long Term Anymore' As Star Footballer Approaches 40
  5. India Vs Malaysia: Players Believing In Our Style Of Play Is Key, Says Manolo Marquez
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev 'Blocks Out The Noise' To Down Alex De Minaur
  2. Naomi Osaka Has Set Sights On Grand Slam Title – Patrick Mouratoglou
  3. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev And Jannik Sinner Secure Wins
  4. ATP Finals: Alcaraz Struggles With Stomach Issue In Loss To Ruud, Zverev Beats Rublev
  5. ATP Finals 2024: In-Form Zverev Edges Rublev To Kickstart Hat-Trick Hunt
Hockey News
  1. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly
  2. IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea
  3. China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Crush MAS 5-0 In Clinical Victory
  4. Thailand Vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: JPN Break Thai Defense To Secure 1-1 Draw
  5. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch CHN-W Vs MAS-W Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India, China Complete One Round Of Patrolling Along LAC In Demchok, Depsang
  2. Manipur: Six People Including 3 women And 3 Children Missing In Jiribam After Gunfight
  3. J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3: 65.5% Voter Turnout Recorded, 3 Districts Saw Highest Turnout In 30 Years
  4. CJI Khanna Prohibits Oral Mentioning Of Urgent Cases In SC; Divides Lawyers
  5. Day In Pics: November 12, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  2. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  3. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  4. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  5. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
US News
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  3. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  4. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  5. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
World News
  1. 'Climate Crisis Is Cost Of Living Crisis': UN Climate Change Chief At COP29
  2. West Asia Conflict: Hezbollah Fires Rockets Towards Israel As Tensions Soar
  3. COP29 In Azerbaijan: Climate Funding, Fossil Fuels And More On Agenda| All You Need To Know
  4. Heavy Layer Of Smog Covers Pakistan As Air Quality Remains Poor 
  5. How The Gisele Pelicot Case Is Pushing France To Redefine Rape Laws
Latest Stories
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. IPL 2025: KL Rahul Breaks Silence On LSG Exit Ahead Of Mega Auction
  3. Horoscope Today, November 12, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Indian Blind Cricket Team Awaits Govt Clearance To Travel To Pakistan
  5. What Is 4B Movement And Why Are American Women Googling It?
  6. MLS Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Lose 3-2 To Atlanta United, Knocked Out Of Play-Offs
  7. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Takes Over Media Front Pages In Australia On Arrival
  8. Election Wrap: Uddhav Claims 'Bag Check' Ahead Of Poll Rally; JMM Releases Manifesto