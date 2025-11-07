Sturm Graz 0-0 Nottingham Forest, UEFA Europa League: Gibbs-White Penalty Saved As Austrian Side Secure Stalemate

Nottingham Forest drew 0-0 vs Sturm Graz in UEFA Europa League
Morgan Gibbs-White missed a crucial penalty for Forest
Ryan Yates had a header cleared off the line
Morgan Gibbs-White saw a penalty saved as Nottingham Forest were held to a 0-0 draw by Sturm Graz in the Europa League on Thursday.
Forest, whose last European outing resulted in their first win under Sean Dyche, versus Porto at the City Ground, created the better chances in Austria but were unable to find the net.
Ryan Yates saw a header cleared off the line by Emir Karic in the 16th minute, before Maurice Malone pounced on the rebound of Otar Kiteishvili's parried attempt to tap home at the other end.
However, the linesman's flag quickly went up against the German, and a VAR review resulted in the on-field decision being upheld.
Forest's clearest chance arrived when Emanuel Aiwu handled Neco Williams' cross in the 33rd minute, but Gibbs-White's spot-kick lacked power, allowing Oliver Christensen to drop to his left and push it away.
Yates then thought he had been pushed by Niklas Geyrhofer when attempting to reach the loose ball, but his appeals for a second penalty were waved away.
Forest continued to dominate possession throughout the second half, but they did not truly threaten Christensen's goal again until the 90th minute, when Nicolas Dominguez's long-range strike took a slight deflection and bounced off the angle of post and crossbar.
The draw leaves Forest on five points from four league-stage games, with Sturm Graz one point behind Dyche's men.
Data Debrief: Forest's away wait continues
Forest are yet to win an away game in any competition this season, having now played on the road under three different head coaches – Nuno Espirito Santo, Ange Postecoglou and Dyche.
In Europe, they have only won one of their last nine away games, drawing four and losing four, after also taking a point at Real Betis in the Europa League.
The result does mean English sides are unbeaten in their last 33 major European matches against Austrian teams, winning 26 and drawing seven since Austria Wien beat Arsenal 1-0 in October 1991.