Sturm Graz 0-0 Nottingham Forest, UEFA Europa League: Gibbs-White Penalty Saved As Austrian Side Secure Stalemate

Nottingham Forest suffered a 0-0 draw against Sturm Graz, with Morgan Gibbs-White missing a crucial penalty that cost them valuable points in the UEFA Europa League

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest match report, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 matchday 4
Sturm Graz's Oliver Christensen saved a Morgan Gibbs-White penalty against Nottingham Forest in UEFA Europa League.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nottingham Forest drew 0-0 vs Sturm Graz in UEFA Europa League

  • Morgan Gibbs-White missed a crucial penalty for Forest

  • Ryan Yates had a header cleared off the line

Morgan Gibbs-White saw a penalty saved as Nottingham Forest were held to a 0-0 draw by Sturm Graz in the Europa League on Thursday.

Forest, whose last European outing resulted in their first win under Sean Dyche, versus Porto at the City Ground, created the better chances in Austria but were unable to find the net. 

Ryan Yates saw a header cleared off the line by Emir Karic in the 16th minute, before Maurice Malone pounced on the rebound of Otar Kiteishvili's parried attempt to tap home at the other end. 

However, the linesman's flag quickly went up against the German, and a VAR review resulted in the on-field decision being upheld.

Forest's clearest chance arrived when Emanuel Aiwu handled Neco Williams' cross in the 33rd minute, but Gibbs-White's spot-kick lacked power, allowing Oliver Christensen to drop to his left and push it away.

Yates then thought he had been pushed by Niklas Geyrhofer when attempting to reach the loose ball, but his appeals for a second penalty were waved away.

Forest continued to dominate possession throughout the second half, but they did not truly threaten Christensen's goal again until the 90th minute, when Nicolas Dominguez's long-range strike took a slight deflection and bounced off the angle of post and crossbar.

Related Content
Related Content

The draw leaves Forest on five points from four league-stage games, with Sturm Graz one point behind Dyche's men.

Data Debrief: Forest's away wait continues

Forest are yet to win an away game in any competition this season, having now played on the road under three different head coaches – Nuno Espirito Santo, Ange Postecoglou and Dyche.

In Europe, they have only won one of their last nine away games, drawing four and losing four, after also taking a point at Real Betis in the Europa League.

The result does mean English sides are unbeaten in their last 33 major European matches against Austrian teams, winning 26 and drawing seven since Austria Wien beat Arsenal 1-0 in October 1991.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Final In Ahmedabad, Five Venues Shortlisted - Report

  2. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Chapman Blinder Helps NZ Edge Past WI, Square Series 1-1

  3. WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Name Malolan Rangarajan As Head Coach

  4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Up For Sale: What We Know So Far

  5. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: November 06, 2025

  2. Karnataka: Shivakumar Dismisses "November Revolution" Talk, Says Congress’ Real Revolution Will Come in 2028

  3. Why Do the Tribals Question Kerala’s Claim to Have Eradicated Extreme Poverty?

  4. Bihar Elections 2025 | In Defence Of Nachaniyas and Launda Naach Natuas

  5. First Phase Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Underway In Patna

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  3. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  4. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  5. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Trump Calls Zohran Mamdani’s Victory Speech 'Angry', Warns NYC Mayor-Elect Is 'Off to a Bad Start'

  2. Kushner’s Gaza Redevelopment Plan Focuses On Real Estate, Residents Largely Overlooked

  3. France Braces For Surge In Mosquito-Borne Diseases

  4. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  5. How Mahmood Mamdani, Mira Nair and Rama Duwaji Shaped New York mayor Zohran Mamdani

Latest Stories

  1. Kannada Actor Harish Rai Of KGF Fame Passes Away After Battling Cancer

  2. Woman Maoist With Rs 17 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Chhattisgarh

  3. IND Vs AUS Highlights, 4th T20I: India Stage Comeback To Seal 48-Run Win, Take 2-1 Lead In Series

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa Highlights, 2nd ODI: De Kock, De Zorzi Lead Proteas To 8-Wicket Win

  5. Woman & Male Friend Arrested For Installing Spy Cam In Women's Hostel Washroom

  6. Voting Commences For 121 Seats In First Phase Of Bihar Assembly Elections

  7. Priyanka Gandhi Urges Bihar Voters To Choose Jobs, Education And A Brighter Future

  8. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report