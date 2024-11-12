UEFA Nations League: Martin Odegaard Given Time To Recover As Arsenal Star Pulls Out Of Norway Squad

Martin Odegaard has pulled out of Norway's Nations League games against Slovenia and Kazakhstan. (More Football News)
Odegaard, who was injured while on international duty in September, only returned to action for Arsenal last week.
After coming on from the bench against Inter in the Champions League, the playmaker featured for the entire game as Arsenal drew 1-1 with Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, and teed up Gabriel Martinelli's opener at Stamford Bridge.
Yet Odegaard will not play for his country in their matches over this international break.
"This has been a complicated ankle injury. With very few training sessions with the team [Arsenal] over the past nine weeks, it's natural that the body is not 100% at this stage," Norway's national team doctor Ola Sand said in a statement on Tuesday.
"After thorough examinations and conversations, we have agreed that Martin will not be ready to play in the matches against Slovenia and Kazakhstan.
"In consultation with him, we've agreed that it's better for him to return to London to continue his rehabilitation there."
Norway are top of their Nations League group, though they are level on points with Slovenia and Austria.