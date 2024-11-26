Football

UEFA Champions League: Leipzig In False Position, Says Inter Milan's Simone Inzaghi

If Leipzig lose on Tuesday, they will equal their longest-ever losing run in the competition

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
UEFA Champions League
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi
info_icon

RB Leipzig's lowly position in the Champions League standings does not reflect their performances, said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi ahead of their clash at San Siro on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Inter sit fifth in the 36-team group phase, having collected an impressive 10 points through four games, winning three in a row after starting with a draw at Manchester City.

Leipzig, meanwhile, are one of five teams still without a point. 

If they lose on Tuesday, they will equal their longest-ever losing run in the competition, having lost five straight between February and October 2021 – two under Julian Nagelsmann and three under Jesse Marsch.

"Leipzig are a team that has been in the Champions League for six years and until Saturday they had the best defence in the Bundesliga," Inzaghi told a press conference on Monday.

Inter goalscorer Joaquin Correa - null
Verona 0-5 Inter Milan: Joaquin Correa 'Showed What He Can Do' Against Verona, Says Simone Inzaghi

BY Stats Perform

"In the four Champions League matches they have played they deserved more, they have only clearly lost against Celtic.

"They have a coach [Marco Rose] who has been there for many years, they have many quality players and the ranking does not reflect their performances in Europe. We know that we are facing a strong team".

info_icon

Leipzig, who are third in the Bundesliga after losing 4-3 at Hoffenheim on Saturday, kicked off their European campaign with a 2-1 loss at Atletico Madrid and home defeats by Juventus (3-2) and Liverpool (1-0). They lost 3-1 at Celtic last time out.

Inter, meanwhile, are unbeaten in 11 home matches in the competition (nine wins, two draws), keeping nine clean sheets during that run. Inzaghi, however, says they have further gears to find.

"We always have to work harder, this positive moment is the best to push and improve even more," Inzaghi said, reflecting on Saturday's 5-0 win at Verona in Serie A.

"We always try to see where we can do better. On Saturday in Verona, we scored five goals in one half, but we saw where we made some mistakes that could have cost us dearly.

"Last year it was one thing, this year it's different. Both in the league and in the Champions League there are many pitfalls."

info_icon

Inter, who won the Scudetto last season and were Champions League runners-up in 2023, are third in Serie A, one point behind Napoli and level with second-placed Atalanta.

Midfielder Davide Frattesi is likely to miss the Leipzig game but Inzaghi will hope to have midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu and forward Lautaro Martinez available.

"Frattesi has been having a little problem with his ankle for 10 days. It will have to be evaluated. Yesterday it gave him some problems and today he didn't feel at his best," Inzaghi said.

"Calhanoglu and Lautaro were absent in Verona but had two good training sessions yesterday and today. Tomorrow morning, I will evaluate the lineup."

Calhanoglu was substituted at half-time in Turkiye's match against Wales on November 16 with a muscle issue, while Martinez, who scored in Argentina's World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru, fell sick as he returned from international duty. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' 13-Year-Old Buy?
  2. Who Is Priyansh Arya, The Highest Paid Uncapped Player On Day 2 Of IPL 2025 Auction
  3. Champions Trophy 2025 In Hybrid Model? ICC Reportedly Trying To Convince PCB
  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Five Talking Points From India's Historic Perth Triumph
  5. IND Vs AUS: What Captains Bumrah, Cummins Said After India's Thumping Win In Perth Test
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ajit Pawar Teases MLA Nephew Over Narrow Poll Victory, BJP Rival Suspects 'Conspiracy'
  2. SC Asks CAQM To Consider Resuming Of Physical Classes In Delhi-NCR Schools, Colleges
  3. Day In Pics: November 25, 2024
  4. UP: Violence In Etah After People Oppose Construction Near Dargah Claiming It To Be Waqf Land
  5. Sambhal And Beyond: Growing Mosque Vs Temple Disputes Across India
Entertainment News
  1. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  2. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  3. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
  4. Pushpa 2 Song Kissik Released With Allu Arjun And Sreeleela On The Dance Floor
  5. The Way Home: Subodh Gupta's Art Loops In Memory, Longing, And Regret
US News
  1. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  2. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  3. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  4. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  5. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
World News
  1. In Rome, Jaishankar Meets Counterparts From Several Countries, Including UK, France And Ukraine
  2. Imran Khan Supporters March Towards Islamabad Amid Heavy Police Crackdown In Pakistan
  3. A Look At Israel's Crackdown On Media As It Sanctions Haaretz
  4. West Asia Crisis: Hezbollah Fires 250 Rockets At Israel; EU Urges For Ceasefire
  5. Israel Alleges 'Antisemitic' Act After Missing Rabbi Found Dead In UAE; 3 Arrested
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, November 25, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Jasprit Bumrah's Men Register Monumental Win In Perth, Take 1-0 Lead In BGT
  3. SMAT 2024 Round 2 Highlights: Baroda Beat Uttarakhand By 5 Wickets, Bengal Seal 8-Wicket Win Over Hyderabad
  4. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  5. West Asia Crisis: Hezbollah Fires 250 Rockets At Israel; EU Urges For Ceasefire
  6. Puneri Paltan Beat Bengal Warriorz 51-34 In PKL 11
  7. Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Announces New Media Rights Partnership With Sony Pictures Networks India
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs