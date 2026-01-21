Inter Milan 1-3 Arsenal, Champions League: Gabriel Jesus Brace Seals Gunners Win

Arsenal continued their unbeaten UEFA Champions League 2025–26 campaign with a 3-1 victory over Inter Milan at San Siro, reaffirming their dominance in the group stage. Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring early and added a second before half-time, giving the Gunners control despite Petar Sucic’s scintillating equaliser for Inter. Arsenal’s depth and tactical discipline saw them limit Inter’s chances, and substitute Viktor Gyokeres sealed the win with a late strike to make it 3-1. The result guarantees Arsenal a top-two finish and direct qualification to the last 16, while Inter’s hopes of automatic progression were dented in a match that underlined Arsenal’s strength on Europe’s biggest stage.

Inter Milan vs Arsenal uefa Champions League soccer-Mikel Merino
Arsenal's William Saliba (center), Mikel Merino (left), Declan Rice and team-mates applaud the fans after the UEFA Champions League match at the San Siro, Milan. | Photo: Fabrizio Carabelli/PA via AP
Inter Milan vs Arsenal uefa Champions League soccer-Viktor Gyoekeres
Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres, left, challenges for the ball with Inter Milan's Francesco Acerbi during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan vs Arsenal uefa Champions League soccer-Viktor Gyoekeres
Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan vs Arsenal uefa Champions League soccer-Lautaro Martinez
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, right, leaves the field after substituting during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan vs Arsenal uefa Champions League soccer-Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan vs Arsenal uefa Champions League soccer-Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan vs Arsenal uefa Champions League soccer-Lautaro Martinez
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, centre, tries to dribble past Arsenal's Eberechi Eze during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan vs Arsenal uefa Champions League soccer-Mikel Arteta
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta gives instructions during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan vs Arsenal uefa Champions League soccer-Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan vs Arsenal uefa Champions League soccer-Francesco Acerbi
Inter Milan's Francesco Acerbi, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan vs Arsenal uefa Champions League soccer-Bukayo Saka
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, centre, attempts a goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
