Inter Milan 1-3 Arsenal, Champions League: Gabriel Jesus Brace Seals Gunners Win
Arsenal continued their unbeaten UEFA Champions League 2025–26 campaign with a 3-1 victory over Inter Milan at San Siro, reaffirming their dominance in the group stage. Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring early and added a second before half-time, giving the Gunners control despite Petar Sucic’s scintillating equaliser for Inter. Arsenal’s depth and tactical discipline saw them limit Inter’s chances, and substitute Viktor Gyokeres sealed the win with a late strike to make it 3-1. The result guarantees Arsenal a top-two finish and direct qualification to the last 16, while Inter’s hopes of automatic progression were dented in a match that underlined Arsenal’s strength on Europe’s biggest stage.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE