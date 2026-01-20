Inter Milan Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League Live Score: Gunners Look For 7th Consecutive UCL Victory
Inter Milan Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League Live Score: Inter Milan host Arsenal in a crucial UEFA Champions League match as the Gunners look to extend their perfect group record and chase a historic seventh straight win
Arsenal's Declan Rice runs with the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal in Nottingham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Inter Milan host Arsenal in a pivotal Matchday 7 UEFA Champions League clash at the San Siro as the group stage reaches its climax. The Gunners arrive unbeaten in this season’s competition, having won all six of their previous matches and sitting top of the standings, and can extend their run to seven straight victories in the Champions League, a potential club record, with a positive result in Italy. Arsenal have already qualified for the last-16 with games to spare and lead their group by three points, but will face stern opposition from Inter, who are sixth in the table and seeking to consolidate an automatic top-eight finish after recent European setbacks.
Inter Milan Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Inter Milan Vs Arsenal, Matchday 7
Venue: San Siro
Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Time: 01:30 AM IST (January 21)
Live Streaming: SonyLIV
Live Telecast: Sony TEN 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD, Sony TEN 4 SD & HD
Inter Milan welcome Premier League Leaders Arsenal at the iconic San Siro. Kick-off is set for 1:30 AM (IST), with build-up, team news and live updates coming your way.