Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson