Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase unfolded across three days with a mix of expected results, surprise wins, and historic individual milestones. Here's a recap of what transpired in Europe's flagship club tournament.
After the gruelling playoff rounds, the tournament proper kicked off with 18 matches. These matches marked the beginning of eight-match campaigns for all 36 teams in the competition.
PSG Start Title Defence In Style
Paris Saint-Germain, the reigning champions, opened with a 4-0 win over Atalanta. Marquinhos scored early, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added a second, and Gonçalo Ramos completed the rout.
This big win in front of an expectant Parc des Princes crowd not only reaffirmed Luis Enrique's Parisians as one of the favourites but also set the pace in the crowded league.
Inter Milan, the losing finalists to PSG, won 2-0 in Amsterdam against Ajax, with Marcus Thuram scoring twice from corners. The three-time champions will be the sole occupants of San Siro this season's European football as their city rivals, AC Milan, failed to qualify for any of the UEFA tournaments.
Important Wins For Title Contenders
Real Madrid overcame Marseille 2-1 with a brace from Kylian Mbappe. But it was a hard-fought win for the record 15-time champions. Timothy Weah gave a surprise lead to the visitors before two penalties, both taken by Mbappe, sealed the match at Santiago Bernabeu.
Spanish champions Barcelona also registered a 2-1 win in their opener against Newcastle at St. James' Park. Marcus Rashford scored both goals for the Catalans. Anthony Gordon pulled one back late.
German giants Bayern Munich defeated Chelsea 3-1 in Munich, with Harry Kane scoring twice, including a penalty. In a clash of former winners, Cole Palmer briefly gave the Blues hope before Kane's second goal sealed the result.
Liverpool, joint third most wins with Bayern, edged three-time finalists Atletico Madrid 3-2 at Anfield. Mohamed Salah scored twice early, Marcos Llorente responded with a brace for the Spanish outfit, and Virgil van Dijk headed the winner in stoppage.
Arsenal, still chasing their maiden Champions League title, also began their campaign with a win, 2-0 against Athletic Bilbao in Spain. Substitutes Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard scored for the Gunners.
Manchester City beat Napoli 2-0 at the Etihad. Erling Haaland's header marked his 50th Champions League goal in just 49 appearances, breaking Ruud van Nistelrooy's record of 62 games. Jeremy Doku added the second, while Giovanni Di Lorenzo's early red card tilted the match in City's favour.
Matchday 1 Surprise Results And Shocks
Azerbaijani outfit Qarabag, in their second Champions League campaign, came from two goals down to beat Portuguese giants and two-time champions Benfica 3-2 in Lisbon. Oleksii Kashchuk scored the winner in the 86th minute. Benfica went 2-0 up inside 16 minutes.
For Union Saint-Gilloise, on their Champions League debut, stunned PSV Eindhoven 3-1 in Eindhoven. The Old Lady from Brussels opened the scoring in the 9th minute via Promise David's penalty. Ait El Hadj doubled the lead before Kevin Mac Allister's 81st-minute goal. Ruben van Bommel pulled one back for the hosts.
Pafos, another debutants with a distinct crest, held hosts Olympiacos of Greece to a goalless draw. For the unversed, the Cypriot champions are inspired by Evagoras Pallikarides, a poet and revolutionary who was executed by the British in 1957. He was 19, and his face continues to adorn the club shirt.
Copenhagen and Bayer Leverkusen drew 2-2 in Denmark, with Leverkusen maintaining their unbeaten record against Danish sides despite conceding late.
Juventus and Borussia Dortmund settled for a 4-4 draw, while Copenhagen and Bayer Leverkusen also shared points. German side Eintracht Frankfurt delivered a 5-1 win against visiting Galatasaray, with Omar Marmoush scoring twice and Randal Kolo Muani contributing a goal and two assists.
While Club Brugge defeated Monaco 4-1 in Belgium, with Charles De Ketelaere scoring twice against his former club, Slavia Prague drew 2-2 with Bodo/Glimt.
Current Standings And What's Next In UCL 2025-26 League Phase
PSG, Frankfurt, Sporting Lisbon, Club Brugge, Union SG, Bayern, Arsenal, Inter, Manchester City, Qarabag, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Tottenham all opened with wins and sit on three points.
Atalanta, Galatasaray, Monaco, Chelsea, Napoli, Ajax, and others will need to regroup quickly to stay in contention.
The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase resumes with Matchday 2 on September 30 and October 1. The top eight teams will look to consolidate direct qualification spots, while those ranked nine to 24 begin jostling for playoff positioning under the new format.