BVB, JUV shared the spoils in an eight-goal thriller in Turin
Lloyd Kelly grabbed an equaliser late in the game
Juve amassed 19 shots for 1.95 expected goals
Juventus completed an extraordinary comeback to draw 4-4 with Borussia Dortmund in an incredible Champions League clash at Allianz Stadium.
Lloyd Kelly was Juve's unlikely hero, while Dusan Vlahovic starred from the bench as all eight goals came in the second half, with the hosts netting twice in stoppage time.
A first half of few chances paved the way for one of the most frantic second periods the Champions League has ever seen.
Maximilian Beier struck the woodwork shortly after the restart to spark the encounter into life, and Karim Adeyemi then broke the deadlock when he crisply picked out the bottom-right corner in the 52nd minute.
Serhou Guirassy failed to apply a close-range finish as Dortmund pushed for a second, and the visitors were punished when Kenan Yildiz curled a sublime strike over Kobel.
Yet 85 seconds later, Dortmund led again. Adeyemi turned provider by laying it off for Felix Nmecha, who coolly bent a finish beyond Michele Di Gregorio.
Vlahovic, though, swiftly made an impact from the bench, calmly slotting home after being put through by Yildiz in the 67th minute.
Parity lasted only seven minutes, however, as Yan Couto advanced unchallenged down the right and slammed a low effort into the right-hand corner.
Kobel parried another sensational Yildiz attempt onto the woodwork, and Dortmund made their goalkeeper's fine work count when Kelly was penalised for handball in Juve's box, with Ramy Bensebaini, after winning an apparent tussle with Guirassy for the right to take the spot-kick, sending Di Gregorio the wrong way, but there was more drama to come.
Vlahovic, though, set up a grandstand finale when he doubled his tally with a poacher's finish from Pierre Kalulu's cross, and the Serbian played his part in the equaliser when he curled in a delightful cross in the 96th minute, with defender Kelly just staying onside – as an agonising VAR check proved – to head home and cap a remarkable draw.
Data Debrief: Chaos in Turin
Juve had never lost when playing their opening game of a European Cup/Champions League campaign at home, but it looked for all the world as if that record would end on Tuesday. Instead, Igor Tudor's team mounted one of the all-time great comebacks.
Dortmund were only behind for 13.2% of their total match time in the Champions League last season. Only runners-up Inter (6.6%) trailed for a lower proportion of their games, and Niko Kovac's team were the ones who got in the ascendancy not once, but three times.
But Juve just did not know when to give up, with the superb Yildiz and inspired Vlahovic leading their charge.
Yildiz had four shots and created three chances, more than any other player for both metrics, while Vlahovic netted with both of his attempts before supplying that fantastic assist for Kelly's big moment.
Juve amassed 19 shots for 1.95 expected goals, so will feel they were at least worthy of a point, though throwing away a lead so late, having done so much to wrestle back control, will be a bitter pill to swallow for Dortmund.