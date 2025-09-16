Juventus Vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: JUV Coach Tudor Ahead Of Kick-off
Igor Tudor explains some of his rather surprising changes as Juventus take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. ‘Who finishes the game is more important.’
Chances of winning according to Opta Probability:
◉ 48% - Juventus ◉ 26% - Borussia Dortmund
Total matches: 9
Juventus won: 6
Dortmund won: 2
Draws: 1
Juventus Predicted XI:Di Gregorio; Gatti, Bremer, Kelly; Kalulu, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Yildiz; David, Openda
Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Bensebaini; Yan Couto, Bellingham, Nmecha, Svensson; Adeyemi, Guirassy, Beier
Where will the live telecast of the UCL 2025 match between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund be available in India?
The live telecast of the UCL 2025 match between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund will be available on the Sony Sports Network.
Where will the live streaming of the UCL 2025 match between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund be available in India?
The live streaming of the UCL 2025 match between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund will be available on the SonyLIV app.