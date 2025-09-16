Serie A 2025-26: Juventus vs Parma | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Juventus vs Dortmund match, in the matchday 1 game of the Champions League in the 2025-2026 season, from the Allianz Arena, Turin, Italy. The Old Lady have had a positive start to life in Serie A whereas Dortmund too, have shown signs of positivity in Bundesliga. Who will emerge victorious tonight? Get live scores and updates from the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 1 clash between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, 17 September, at the Allianz Arena

LIVE UPDATES

17 Sept 2025, 12:11:32 am IST Juventus Vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: JUV Coach Tudor Ahead Of Kick-off Igor Tudor explains some of his rather surprising changes as Juventus take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. ‘Who finishes the game is more important.’

16 Sept 2025, 11:54:53 pm IST Juventus Vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Opta Chances Chances of winning according to Opta Probability: ◉ 48% - Juventus ◉ 26% - Borussia Dortmund

16 Sept 2025, 11:37:41 pm IST Juventus Vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: H2H Total matches: 9

Juventus won: 6

Dortmund won: 2

Draws: 1

16 Sept 2025, 11:26:44 pm IST Juventus Vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Starting XIs 📋 𝑪𝑯𝑨𝑴𝑷𝑰𝑶𝑵𝑺 𝑳𝑬𝑨𝑮𝑼𝑬 𝑺𝑻𝑨𝑹𝑻𝑰𝑵𝑮 𝑿𝑰 🖤 🤍#JuveBVB #UCL pic.twitter.com/E8I4sKMBRF — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) September 16, 2025 Our first UCL XI of the season! 🚨😤 pic.twitter.com/9kiDBX3rSL — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 16, 2025

16 Sept 2025, 11:21:44 pm IST Juventus Vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Predicted XIs Juventus Predicted XI:Di Gregorio; Gatti, Bremer, Kelly; Kalulu, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Yildiz; David, Openda Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Bensebaini; Yan Couto, Bellingham, Nmecha, Svensson; Adeyemi, Guirassy, Beier