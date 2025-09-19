An early Jordan Larsson goal had given the hosts an unexpected advantage
GKs Dominik Kotarski and Mark Flekken both produced outstanding saves
Grimaldo has now scored the outright most direct free-kick goals by a Spaniard in UCL history
A dramatic last-gasp own goal salvaged a point for Bayer Leverkusen in a thrilling 2-2 Champions League draw with FC Copenhagen.
Copenhagen's players had their heads in their hands as Pantelis Hatzidiakos turned a cross into his own net in stoppage time to hand Leverkusen a share of the spoils.
An early Jordan Larsson goal had given the hosts an unexpected advantage, with Youssoufa Moukoko going close to a second before Mohamed Elyounoussi's looping cross crashed against the top of the crossbar.
Goalkeepers Dominik Kotarski and Mark Flekken both produced outstanding saves, but a sensational Alex Grimaldo free-kick restored parity in the 82nd minute.
Grimaldo has now scored the outright most direct free-kick goals by a Spaniard in Champions League history, moving ahead of his former coach Xabi Alonso (three).
However, just four minutes later, Robert Silva got on the end of Rodrigo Huescas' centre to head home and restore Copenhagen's lead.
Yet a despairing Hatzidiakos got a decisive touch to Patrik Schick's low cross in stoppage time, seeing Leverkusen level it at the death.
Data Debrief: Creativity from birthday boy Huescas not enough for Copenhagen
Huescas registered an assist as well as creating the most chances of any Copenhagen player (three). He also became just the second player to assist on his birthday on his Champions League debut - the other to do so was also born on 18 September, and also achieved that aged 22: Lewis Holtby in 2012 for Schalke.
Yet it was not enough for the hosts, who were denied just their second victory in their 15 major European fixtures against German opposition (six draws, eight defeats).
Copenhagen have now picked up just two wins in their last 13 Champions League matches (five draws, seven defeats), while new Leverkusen coach Kasper Hjulmand has now failed to win any of his seven games in the competition.