UEFA Champions League: Qarabag Mount Epic Comeback Against Benfica; Union SG Stun PSV

Making their Champions League bow, Union SG claimed a 3-1 win in Eindhoven, while Azerbaijani side Qarabag came away from Lisbon with a 3-2 triumph

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Qarabag Vs Benfica
Qarabag overcame Benfica 3-2
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Union Saint-Gilloise defeated Dutch side PSV

  • Qarabag made history as they came from behind to beat Benfica

  • Union SG are the second Belgian team, after Club Brugge, to win their very first Champions League match

Union Saint-Gilloise got the better of PSV and Qarabag came from 2-0 down to beat Benfica in surprise Champions League results on Tuesday.

Making their Champions League bow, Union SG claimed a 3-1 win in Eindhoven, while Azerbaijani side Qarabag came away from Lisbon with a 3-2 triumph.

It was a comeback of epic proportions for Qarabag, featuring in just their second Champions League campaign.

Benfica went 2-0 up inside 16 minutes, as Enzo Barrenechea opened the scoring before Vangelis Pavlidis doubled their lead. 

Yet Qarabag clawed themselves back into the game, with Leandro Andrade halving the deficit in the 30th minute.

Camilo Duran dragged Qarabag level just after the restart, and in the 86th minute, substitute Oleksii Kashchuk wrote his name into club folklore with the winner. 

Union SG's Champions League debut proved a dream, meanwhile.

Promise David drew first blood for the Belgian champions in the ninth minute, converting from the penalty spot, silencing Philips Stadion. 

While the hosts probed, with Ruben van Bommel seeing an effort rattle off the crossbar, Union SG doubled their lead before the break through Anouar Ait El Hadj. 

Despite PSV dominating possession, it was Union who looked the more threatening, chalking up an expected goals (xG) rate of 3.25 from their 18 shots. And, in the 81st minute, Kevin Mac Allister – the brother of Liverpool's Alexis – sent the visitors into dreamland as he extended their lead to three. 

Although Van Bommel responded in the 90th minute, it was too little, too late for Peter Bosz's side. 

Data Debrief: Dream nights for minnows

Union SG have become only the second Belgian team, after Club Brugge in 1992-93, to win their very first Champions League match.

Additionally, this marks only the second time that Union SG have won their opening group stage game in a major European competition, their first being in the 2022-23 Europa League.

Union SG have now won three of their last four away matches in European tournaments, matching the number of wins they had in their previous 11 away games (with three draws and five losses).

Qarabag, meanwhile, earned their first win in the Champions League, having previously drawn twice and lost four times.

This victory marked only their second win in their last 12 matches in major European tournaments, with one draw and nine defeats in those games.

Published At:
