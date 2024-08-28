UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch UCL Draw On TV And Online In India

The UEFA Champions League returns with the group stage draw set to take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday, August 29, 2024. The new season in the UCL will drop the traditional format and adopt a new 36-team single group format. Despite it being a longer format, it will allow more clubs to participate and make it more thrilling. (More Football News)
Fans of Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain will be eagerly awaiting to see how their favourite clubs go about in this new format of the UCL. Talking about the format, the new 2024/25 Season draw will also present an exciting format.
UCL 2024/25 New Format:
Out goes the group-stage format played for 21 seasons where 32 teams were put into eight groups of four teams from a seeded draw. The top two in each group advanced to the round of 16. Groups gave each team six games from September into December, playing each rival once at home and once away.
In comes a single-standings league — 36 teams each playing eight games against eight different opponents through January.
The top eight in the standings go direct to the round of 16 in March. Teams ranked ninth to 24th go into the knockout playoffs in February. The bottom 12 teams are eliminated.
In the playoffs, teams ranked Nos. 9-16 are seeded in the draw to play second legs at home against unseeded teams Nos. 17-24.
How Will The Draw Be Done?
The 36 teams come out of four seeding pots graded by each team’s “UEFA club coefficient” – its ranking by results in five years of European competitions. The top-seeded pot contains recent Champions League winners and beaten finalists, plus Leipzig and Barcelona.
When a team’s ball is drawn, its slate of eight opponents — two from each seeding pot, one to play at home and one away — will be allocated by a software program and displayed within seconds.
Match dates will be confirmed Saturday, to avoid city clashes with Europa League and Conference League games being drawn Friday in Monaco. Those lower-tier competitions also are a 36-team single-standings league. Conference League teams play just six games.
Winning Prize
Winning the Champions League title in 2023 earned Manchester City 135 million euros ($151 million) from UEFA. This season’s winner can reach 150 million euros ($168 million), with total competition revenue boosted by selling 189 total games instead of 125.
Each of the 36 teams gets a basic 18.6 million euros ($20.8 million), then 2.1 million euros ($2.35 million) for each game won and 700,000 euros ($782,000) per draw.
Each place in the standings is worth more money with shares of 275,000 euros ($307,000) per place: 36 shares, or 9.9 million euros ($11 million), goes to the team finishing top in January and a single share to the last-place team.
Bonuses escalate from 11 million euros ($12.3 million) per team for advancing to each knockout round.
Another prize fund of 853 million euros ($953 million) is allocated based on teams’ historical record in UEFA competitions and the value of national and global broadcast deals.
Schedule And Teams Participating
|League
|Teams
|La Liga
|Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atl�tico Madrid, Girona
|Bundesliga
|Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart
|Serie A
|Atalanta, Bologna, Inter Milan, Juventus, Milan
|Premier League
|Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester City
|Ligue 1
|Brest, Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain
|Eredivisie
|Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven
|Primeira Liga
|Benfica, Sporting CP
|Jupiler Pro League
|Club Brugge
|Scottish Premiership
|Celtic
|Full schedule of group stage matches of UEFA Champions League 2024-25
|Matchday
|Dates
|Matchday 1
|September 17 - 19
|Matchday 2
|October 1 - 2
|Matchday 3
|October 22 - 23
|Matchday 4
|November 5 - 6
|Matchday 5
|November 26 - 27
|Matchday 6
|December 10 - 11
|Matchday 7
|January 21 - 22
|Matchday 8
|29-Jan
When is the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage draw?
The group stage draw for the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 29, 2024.
Where will the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage draw take place?
The group stage draw for the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 is set to take place at Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.
What time is the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage draw in India?
The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage draw will start at 9:30 PM IST in India.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Draw live?
The UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Draw will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India. One can live stream the event on the SonyLiv app and website in India.