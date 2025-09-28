Tottenham Hotspur Vs Wolves Live Streaming, English Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch EPL Match

Tottenham Hotspur take on a winless Wolves in the Premier League 2025-2026 clash on Sunday, September 28. Here's live streaming info, head-to-head, starting XIs and other details

Outlook Sports Desk
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Doncaster Rovers Preview, EFL Cup 2025-26
Thomas Frank is targeting a trophy.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Spurs take on a winless Wolves in the PL 2025-26 match

  • Tottenham come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Brighton

  • Wolves have lost all of their five games this season

Tottenham Hotspur welcome a winless Wolverhampton Wanderers in the upcoming Premier League 2025-2026 match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday, September 28. Spurs will eye another victory against Wolves, who have suffered a terrible start to the campaign.

Spurs have faced Wolves 19 times so far with both sides registering 7 wins. Five games have ended in a draw.

In the Premier League 2025-26 table, Tottenham are fourth in the table with 10 points from five games whereas Wolves are at the bottom with no win to their name.

Tottenham vs Wolves, Premier League 2025-26: Starting XIs

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Spence, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Bergvall, Palhinha; Simons, Kudus, Richarlison.

Subs: Kinsky, Danso, Tel, Gray, Johnson, Porro, Odobert, Sarr, Scarlett.

Wolves XI: Johnstone; Doherty, H Bueno, Krejci, S Bueno; Munetsi, Andre, J Gomes; Arias, Strand Larsen, Hwang.

Subs: Sa, Moller Wolfe, Agbadou, Arokodare, R Gomes, Toti, Bellegarde, Lopez, Tchatchoua.

Tottenham vs Wolves, English Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Tottenham vs Wolves, English Premier League 2025-26 match be played?

The Tottenham vs Wolves, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, September 28, 2025 at 12:30am IST.

Where will the Tottenham vs Wolves, English Premier League 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Tottenham vs Wolves, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and available for streaming on the JioHotstar platform in India. In the UK, fans can catch the fixture live on Sky Sports.

Published At:
Tags

