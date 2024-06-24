Switzerland Draw Felt Like A Victory, Says Manuel Neuer After Record Euro Appearance

Manuel Neuer said Germany's draw with Switzerland felt like a win, going on to praise the impact made by Julian Nagelsmann's substitutions in Frankfurt on Sunday. (More Football News)
In a battle between Group A's unbeaten sides, it was Murat Yakin's team who took the lead through Dan Ndoye's first international goal in the first half.
Germany had seen Robert Andrich's earlier effort ruled out by VAR after Jamal Musiala was adjudged to have committed a foul in the build-up.
However, substitutes David Ruam and Niclas Fullkrug combined to rescue a point for Die Mannschaft, ensuring they topped the group and remained unbeaten heading into the knockout stages.
"You should never write off a team, especially ours, especially with the substitutions we were able to make," said Neuer.
"The players who came on were a breath of fresh air and the result feels a bit like a victory."
Neuer, who made his 18th appearance for Germany at the Euros, overtook Gianluigi Buffon (17) to become the goalkeeper with the most appearances in the tournament’s history but was unable to celebrate with a clean sheet.
During that time, the 38-year-old has made 32 saves across his appearances in the tournament, an average of 1.7 per game.
When compared to Buffon, the Italian made more saves (60) from fewer outings, averaging 3.5 saves per game, as well as keeping more clean sheets (eight) compared to Neuer's six.
The Bayern Munich goalkeeper is playing in his eighth major tournament for Germany and knows his side must improve in the last-16 if they are to add to their three European Championship titles.
"We weren't quite as good over the 90 minutes (as the first two games) and I think a draw was a fair result. We can be satisfied with the point."
Germany will face the runner-up of Group C in Dortmund on Saturday, with all four sides potential opponents for Nagelsmann's team.