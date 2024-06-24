Football

SUI 1-1 GER, Euro 2024: Germany Celebrations Show Size Of Switzerland Effort, Says Xhaka

Dan Ndoye's first international goal appeared to have Switzerland set for a famous Euro 2024 victory on Sunday, only for Niclas Fullkrug to deliver a 92nd-minute leveller for hosts Germany in Frankfurt

A proud Granit Xhaka lauded Switzerland's showing against Germany.
Granit Xhaka says the extent of Germany's late celebrations means Switzerland can be proud of their performance after narrowly missing out on top spot in Group D. (More Football News)

Dan Ndoye's first international goal appeared to have Switzerland set for a famous victory on Sunday, only for Niclas Fullkrug to deliver a 92nd-minute leveller in Frankfurt.

That late intervention from the Germany substitute salvaged top spot for Julian Nagelsmann's hosts, though Switzerland also progressed through to the last 16 in second place at Euro 2024.

Julian Nagelsmann celebrates Germany's win over Hungary in Euro 2024. - null
Germany At Euro 2024: Nagelsmann Lauds Maturing Hosts But Kroos Looking Beyond Last 16

BY Stats Perform

Xhaka believes his side can take confidence from the showing, with Germany scrambling at times and almost suffering an unlikely defeat.

"I think when you see the Germans celebrating, we can be proud of ourselves," Xhaka told reporters after the game. "It's not always easy against a team like that.

"Nevertheless, the late equaliser hurts. We said to ourselves that we have our own challenge. It started today.

"Of course, you have to compliment the opponent too. But above all, we have to be proud of ourselves.

"Everyone fought for each other and ran for each other. We always said that it had to be a very good day. We have to push ourselves to the limit. Then we can beat anyone."

Veteran midfielder Toni Kroos lavished praise on the Swiss but insists Germany performed well.

"It's clear that Switzerland are a good team," he said. "That's why I think we controlled it very well... In the second half, it got better.

"I think we improved in the second half. We played a little better there. But I'm totally satisfied with the team."

Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan was far less convincing in his praise as Nagelsmann's men missed the chance to make it three wins in as many group games.

"Of course, we would have liked to win the game and to play great football," the Barcelona midfielder said.

"But I think you also need games like that during a tournament. And that can also be a real strength for the next games, hopefully."

Germany will face second place in Group D in the last 16, while Switzerland's top-two finish sets up a meeting with the runners-up of Group B.

