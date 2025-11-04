Sunderland 1-1 Everton, Premier League: Granit Xhaka Salvages Point In Another Comeback

Sunderland extended their unbeaten Premier League home run as Granit Xhaka’s deflected strike secured a 1-1 draw against Everton, cancelling out Iliman Ndiaye’s spectacular first-half opener at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland 1-1 Everton, Premier League: Granit Xhaka Salvages Point In Another Comeback
Sunderland's goalscorer Granit Xhaka
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Granit Xhaka scored a deflected equaliser just 42 seconds after halftime to maintain Sunderland’s unbeaten home run

  • Iliman Ndiaye opened the scoring with a brilliant solo goal for Everton

  • Both teams missed late chances as the 1-1 draw left them sharing the points

Sunderland's unbeaten start in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light continued as Granit Xhaka's deflected strike earned a 1-1 draw with Everton on Monday.

The Black Cats' captain got the equaliser just 42 seconds after the break, cancelling out Iliman Ndiaye's stunning first-half goal.

James Garner drilled wide with just 12 seconds on the clock, before Ndiaye broke the deadlock 15 minutes in. He danced past three defenders on the edge of the box before bending a left-footed strike beyond a static Robin Roefs.

Jack Grealish then struck the foot of the left post before Thierno Barry squandered a golden chance to double Everton's lead, blazing over from inside the six-yard box.

Sunderland did not take long to pull level after the break, with Xhaka's strike taking a big deflection off James Tarkowski, whose flick helped it in off the underside of the bar.

Nordi Mukiele sent a diving header over the bar late on, while Vitalii Mykolenko's drive was parried by Reofs, who ensured the points were shared.

Regis Le Bris' side would have gone second with a win, but instead move up to fourth.

Data Debrief: Sunderland's resilience pays off

Sunderland may not be known for their fast starts, but they will not be counted out when going behind; they have won eight points from losing positions this term, more than any other side.

They now have 18 points from their opening 10 Premier League games this season (W5 D3 L2), the most by a newly promoted side since Hull City in 2008-09 (20).

Xhaka drew praise from Le Bris in the build-up to this match, and repaid that by getting his first Sunderland goal. 

Only in 2022-23 (14), 2017-18 (eight) and 2018-19 (six) has he been involved in more goals in a season in the competition than his four this term (one goal, three assists).

