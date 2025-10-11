Spain Vs Colombia FIFA U20 World Cup Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ESP Vs COL Quarter-final On TV & Online?

Spain and Colombia lock horns in the first quarter-finals of the FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile
This will be Spain's 11th appearance in the last 8 stages of the tournament with the last one coming way back in 2013
Spain will take on Colombia in the first quarter-final match of the FIFA U20 World Cup, which is taking place in Chile. The tournament, which began at the end of September, has reached the last 8 stages where the competition gets more fierce and more entertaining.
Both the teams will collide tomorrow at the at the Estadio Fiscal de Talca with the kick-off time scheduled at 1:00PM (IST). Spain will enter this fixture after finishing 3rd in the Group C, which was topped by Morocco and Mexico.
Their campaign had started off with a 2-0 loss against Morocco and it was followed by a 2-2 draw against Mexico and a narrow 1-0 win over Brazil, who shockingly exited the tournament from the group stages. In the round of 16, they defeated Ukraine by 1-0 and despite not being in their best form, Spain could be on their way to the semis.
But it will not be as easy as it seems. Spain will be against a Colombian side, which is yet to lose a game in the U20 World Cup and also topped their group.
Although they haven't still met a tactical side like Spain, the South Americans will carry plenty of belief into this fixture.
Spain Vs Colombia, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
When and Where will the Spain Vs Colombia, U20 FIFA World Cup 2025 Quarter-final be played?
The QF between Spain and Colombia in the FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 will start from 1:00AM (IST) onwards on Sunday, October 12 at the Estadio Fiscal de talca, Chile.
Where will the Spain Vs Colombia, U20 FIFA World Cup 2025 QF telecast live in India?
FIFA+ will livestream the U20 FIFA World Cup 2025 QF between Spain and Colombia.