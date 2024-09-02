Girona eased to a comfortable 2-0 away victory against Sevilla thanks to goals from Ivan Martin and Abel Ruiz in Sunday's LaLiga clash. (More Football News)
Last season's surprise package Girona dominated proceedings from early on against a tame Sevilla, who are winless in four games to start the season.
Martin opened the scoring in the 41st minute with a tap-in from Miguel Gutierrez's cross into the six-yard box.
Ruiz secured the win 17 minutes from time, sweeping home from the penalty spot following a handball by Sevilla forward Isaac Romero.
Victory moved Girona to fourth in the league table on seven points, five behind leaders Barcelona, who they face next.
Sevilla, meanwhile, were left second from bottom on two points, with pressure growing on Garcia Pimienta after a woeful start to the campaign.
Data Debrief: Gutierrez delivers again for Girona
Girona have now won their last three LaLiga trips to Sevilla, achieving a trio of away victories in the top flight for the first time against any opponent.
Michel's side have also triumphed in their last six meetings with Sevilla in the league overall, another best for Girona against any Spanish club in the competition.
Sunday's success would not have been possible without the impressive Gutierrez, however, as the left-back once again delivered for Martin's first-half opener.
With four goals and 11 assists, Gutierrez has the most direct goal involvements (15) of any LaLiga defender since the 2022-23 season, with Oscar de Marcos his closest rival (14 – 2 and 12).
His threat down the left-hand side helped Girona accumulate an expected goals (xG) figure of 2.11, with Sevilla (1) well behind in that department after further disappointment.