Football

Sevilla 0-2 Girona: Martin And Ruiz Help Michel's Side To Back-to-back Wins

Last season's surprise package Girona dominated proceedings from early on against a tame Sevilla, who are winless in four games to start the season

la-liga-football-girona-sevilla
Ivan Martin celebrates his first-half finish for Girona on Sunday
info_icon

Girona eased to a comfortable 2-0 away victory against Sevilla thanks to goals from Ivan Martin and Abel Ruiz in Sunday's LaLiga clash. (More Football News)

Last season's surprise package Girona dominated proceedings from early on against a tame Sevilla, who are winless in four games to start the season.

Martin opened the scoring in the 41st minute with a tap-in from Miguel Gutierrez's cross into the six-yard box.

Ruiz secured the win 17 minutes from time, sweeping home from the penalty spot following a handball by Sevilla forward Isaac Romero.

Victory moved Girona to fourth in the league table on seven points, five behind leaders Barcelona, who they face next.

Sevilla, meanwhile, were left second from bottom on two points, with pressure growing on Garcia Pimienta after a woeful start to the campaign.

Data Debrief: Gutierrez delivers again for Girona

Girona have now won their last three LaLiga trips to Sevilla, achieving a trio of away victories in the top flight for the first time against any opponent.

Michel's side have also triumphed in their last six meetings with Sevilla in the league overall, another best for Girona against any Spanish club in the competition.

Sunday's success would not have been possible without the impressive Gutierrez, however, as the left-back once again delivered for Martin's first-half opener.

With four goals and 11 assists, Gutierrez has the most direct goal involvements (15) of any LaLiga defender since the 2022-23 season, with Oscar de Marcos his closest rival (14 – 2 and 12).

His threat down the left-hand side helped Girona accumulate an expected goals (xG) figure of 2.11, with Sevilla (1) well behind in that department after further disappointment.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Litton Das Orchestrates Stunning BAN Comeback On Day Three
  2. ENG Vs SL 2nd Test: Gus Atkinson Dismisses Five As England Wrap Up Series Win Over Sri Lanka
  3. Karun Nair's Mysore Warriors Crowned Maharaja Trophy Champions After Thrashing Bengaluru Blasters In Final
  4. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3: Centurion Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Lead BAN Fight - Match Report
  5. Jonty Rhodes Predicts Gautam Gambhir's Coaching Will Strengthen Indian Cricket Team Instantly
Football News
  1. Sevilla 0-2 Girona: Martin And Ruiz Help Michel's Side To Back-to-back Wins
  2. Premier League: Nicolas Jackson Pens Chelsea Contract Extension Until 2033
  3. Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool: Trophies Still The Target For Erik Ten Hag Despite Setback
  4. Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool: Salah Eager To Enjoy 'Last Year' With Reds After Latest Old Trafford Goal
  5. Newcastle 2-1 Tottenham: Eddie Howe Salutes Tonali Support On Return In Spurs Win
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 6 Women's Singles Wrap: Swiatek, Wozniacki Ease Into Fourth Round - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 6 Men's Singles Wrap: Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  3. US Open: Daniil Medvedev Restores Order At Flushing Meadows With Easy Win - Data Debrief
  4. US Open: Iga Swiatek Breezes Into Fourth Round In Straight Sets - Data Debrief
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Avoids Christopher O'Connell Upset
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Books Glorifying Mughal Emperor Akbar As ‘Great’ Will Be Burnt: Rajasthan Education Minister
  2. Lucknow: IPS Officer's Daughter, 19, Found Dead In Hostel Room
  3. 'We Will Not Tolerate': Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP After Attacks On Muslims Over Beef Suspicion
  4. Telangana Rains: 9 Dead, 100 Villages Flooded; PM Modi Assures Help | Top Points
  5. 'Not Aware, Sorry': Superstar Rajnikanth Dodges Questions On Hema Committee Report
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. What You Need For A Perfect BBQ Party
  2. Will Grocery Stores Be Open On Labor Day? | Grocery Stores Timings On Labor Day 2024
  3. Will There Be A ‘Human-Made’ Meteor Shower?
  4. Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise Marries US Shaman, Sparks Controversy
  5. Donald Trump Under Fire After Visit To Arlington National Cemetery | All About The Row
World News
  1. What You Need For A Perfect BBQ Party
  2. Will Grocery Stores Be Open On Labor Day? | Grocery Stores Timings On Labor Day 2024
  3. Will There Be A ‘Human-Made’ Meteor Shower?
  4. Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise Marries US Shaman, Sparks Controversy
  5. Israel’s Minister Says Israelis’ ‘Right To Life’ More Important Than Palestinian Freedoms
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  3. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini September 2024 Horoscope: What To Expect This Month
  5. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Libra September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Insights For The Month
  7. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  8. Leo September 2024 Horoscope: Check The Full Astrological Prediction