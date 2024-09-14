Football

Venezia Treated With Same Importance As Liverpool Or Inter - Milan Boss Paulo Fonseca

Head coach Paulo Fonseca is already under pressure, with Milan having collected only two points from three games in Serie A so far

Milan head coach Paulo Fonseca
Milan head coach Paulo Fonseca
info_icon

After three games without a win, Paulo Fonseca's main focus is getting a first victory of the season against Venezia, without looking ahead to other big matches. (More Football News)

Fonseca is already under pressure, with Milan having collected only two points from three games, and with their first Champions League match at home to Liverpool on Tuesday followed by a derby clash with Inter next weekend, things could get even worse.

For now, though, the 51-year-old badly needs a win and, with the visit of Venezia to San Siro the priority, Fonseca has prepared his 14th-placed team to take on the promoted side, who have one point and are second-bottom in the standings.

"They [games] are all important, even more so at this time. I am confident, as always. It's important to win on Saturday, then we'll think about Liverpool," Fonseca told a press conference.

"Milan must always win, not just on Saturday. I looked at Venezia. They are a dangerous team on the counter-attack.

"Against Parma [2-1 defeat] we suffered, but against Lazio [2-2 draw] we improved a lot. The problem was defensive organisation. We worked on it. We know Venezia's strong point, and we are prepared."

Milan have conceded six goals in three games, with no other Serie A side allowing more so far this season, and the international break has given Fonseca time to work on their defensive problems.

"We didn't have many players during the break, but we had many defenders. We worked on the behaviour of the defensive line and on individual behaviour," he added.

"We have to improve on the many goals conceded. A team that doesn't want to concede goals must keep the ball more. We are working on it.

"The players understand the importance of keeping the ball and managing the game with the ball."

Fonseca is well aware of the scrutiny he is under after the poor start to the season, but the real pressure comes from the fans, who will again be there supporting Milan on Saturday.

"We coaches always are [under scrutiny], we depend on the results. But I'm just focused on my work," Fonseca said.

"After these first three games, having 70,000 supporters is a great declaration of love.

"It's also a big responsibility for us, to keep evolving and make the fans proud of us. That's what we want to do tomorrow, repay the support of our fans."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. AFG Vs NZ Test: What Went Wrong In Greater Noida? Anatomy Of Abandoned Match
  2. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Timings - All You Need To Know
  3. England Vs Australia, 2nd T20I Toss Update: Phil Salt & Co Opt To Bowl First In Cardiff
  4. Women's T20 World Cup: India Need To Finish Games Better, Says Diana Edulji
  5. India Vs Australia Tests: Virat Kohli Duel Always A Good One, Says Mitchell Starc
Football News
  1. Venezia Treated With Same Importance As Liverpool Or Inter - Milan Boss Paulo Fonseca
  2. Mikel Arteta Feels Raheem Sterling Has Point To Prove As Arsenal Debut Awaits
  3. Premier League: Pep Guardiola 'Happy' With Manchester City Hearing Starting Next Week
  4. East Bengal Vs Bengaluru FC, ISL Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch EBFC Vs BFC Match On TV And Online
  5. Paris Saint-Germain Taking New Champions League Format In Stride: Coach Luis Enrique
Tennis News
  1. India Vs Sweden, Davis Cup World Group I Tie: N Sriram Balaji To Play Singles Match Again
  2. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
  3. Davis Cup 2024: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov Star As Canada Sweep Aside Finland
  4. Laver Cup: Rafael Nadal Confirms Withdrawal From Berlin Event
  5. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs PAK, ACT 2024 Preview: Unbeaten Harmanpreet And Team Aim To Extend Winning Streak
  2. Japan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Thrash China 5-1 To Join India In Playoffs - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Grants Interim Bail To 4 Basement Co-Owners
  2. 'No More Colonial Legacy': Centre Renames Port Blair To Sri Vijaya Puram
  3. Kolkata Rape Case: Accused's Narco Test Not Happening; Protesting Doctors Write To Prez, PM
  4. Weather Updates: Intense Rainfall Alert In Bengal, UP, Uttarakhand; Orange Alert In Delhi
  5. Behind Ladakh Protests, The Civil Bodies Fighting For Sixth Schedule
Entertainment News
  1. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  2. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
  3. Why Punjabi Cinema Irked Pash?
  4. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  5. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Protests Grow In Israel Asking Netanyahu To Cut Deal With Hamas, Bring Hostages Home
  2. Mpox: WHO Grants First Vaccine Approval To Ramp Up Response To Disease In Africa And Beyond
  3. Severe Flooding In Nigeria, 2 Years After Devastating Floods That Killed Over 600
  4. Russia To Expel 6 British Diplomats It Accuses Of Spying And 'Subversive Activities'
  5. China Raises Retirement Age Which Is Now Among Youngest In World's Major Economies
Latest Stories
  1. Amid Pouring Rain, Kejriwal Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After SC Grants Bail In CBI Case
  2. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  6. Amid Rain, Sea Of Supporters, Kejriwal Walks Out Of Tihar On Bail | Key Events So Far
  7. TN: Fire At Substation Triggers Massive Power Outage In Several Parts Of Chennai
  8. 'Running Bulldozer Over Country's Laws': Supreme Court Slams Demolition Threats