Saudi Arabia Vs Egypt LIVE Streaming, International Friendly: Preview, Where To Watch Today's Match

Summary of this article
Saudi Arabia and Egypt face off in International Friendly
They look to prepare for upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 through match practice
Herve Renard is the coach of Saudi Arabia while Hossam Hassan is managing Egypt
Saudi Arabia host Egypt in an International friendly match at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, March 27. Both teams are looking to use this match to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The game is a key part of their training camps during the March international break. Saudi Arabia is led by coach Herve Renard, while Egypt is under the leadership of Hossam Hassan.
Saudi Arabia are playing on their home turf and want to return to winning ways. They have struggled with consistency recently and are winless in their last two matches. Coach Renard is using this window to test new players before finalizing his World Cup squad.
The team will rely on the skill of Saud Abdulhamid and the creativity of Musab Al-Juwair in the midfield. Saudi Arabia has a mixed history against Egypt but famously beat them in the 2018 World Cup. They want to use the home crowd advantage to secure a positive result tonight.
Egypt enter this match after a difficult period following the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. They are currently on a two-match losing streak and want to rebuild their confidence. The squad features world-class talent like Omar Marmoush and Trezeguet, though Mohamed Salah is a notable absence for this specific window.
Egypt’s defense will be led by the experienced Mohamed El Shenawy in goal. Historically, Egypt has performed well against Saudi Arabia, winning two of their last three meetings. They aim to use their physical strength and fast counter-attacks to trouble the Saudi defense.
FIFA World Cup 2026: Both Teams Qualified
Both nations have already secured their places for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. Saudi Arabia punched their ticket through the AFC qualifiers after a strong run under coach Renard, finishing at the top of their group. Similarly, Egypt dominated the CAF qualification phase. The Pharaohs finished at the top of Group A with 26 points, remaining unbeaten across 10 matches. This early qualification allows both managers to use tonight’s friendly to test their depth without the pressure of competitive points.
Saudi Arabia Vs Egypt, International Friendly 2026: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Saudi Arabia vs Egypt international friendly be played?
The Saudi Arabia vs Egypt international friendly will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Where will the Saudi Arabia vs Egypt international friendly be played?
The Saudi Arabia vs Egypt international friendly will be played on Friday, March 27 (IST) at 11:00pm IST.
Where to watch Saudi Arabia vs Egypt international friendly on TV and online in India?
Unfortunately, the Saudi Arabia vs Egypt international friendly will not be live-streamed in India. Fans in Saudi Arabi and Egypt can get the live streaming on STC TV.