Russia Vs Chile Highlights, International Friendly: CHI Blank RUS 2-0 In Sochi

Russia vs Chile Highlights, International Friendly: Check the highlights from the RUS vs CHI match at Fisht Olympic Stadium on November 15, 2025

V
Vikas Patwal
Russia Vs Chile LIVE Score, International Friendly
Representative image showing a football. File
Hello and welcome to the highlights of the FIFA international friendly match between Russia and Chile that took place at the Fisht Olympic Stadium on Saturday, November 15, 2025. While Russia had the advantage of home venue and decent form, Chile came out as the dominating force in this match. It was Chile's 1st match of the November FIFA date yet they played like a complete unit and passed the Russian test with flying colours.
Russia vs Chile LIVE Score: Match Details

Match- Russia vs Chile

Venue- Fisht Olympic Stadium

Date- November 15, 2025

Time- 8:30 PM (IST)

Russia Vs Chile LIVE Score, International Friendly: Head-To-Head Records

Matches- 1

Russia- 0

Chile- 0

Draw- 1

Russia Vs Chile LIVE Score, International Friendly: Russia Starting XI

Russia Vs Chile LIVE Score, International Friendly: Chile Starting XI

Russia Vs Chile LIVE Score, International Friendly: First Half Begins| RUS 0-0 CHI

The formalities are done and as the whistle blows the match is friendly match between Russia and Chile is underway. While Russia is out there to carry on their winnings, it's Chile first friendly of the November FIFA date.

Russia Vs Chile LIVE Score, International Friendly: 20` RUS 0-0 CHI

It's has been 20 minutes since the first half started and no team has yet conceded any goal. It's has been a neck-to-neck fight till now with both almost equal possession by both teams, however Russia have had more attacks on their target but haven't been able to convert any in a goal.

Russia Vs Chile LIVE Score, International Friendly: 37` GOAALLLL... |RUS 0-1 CHI

Gonzalo Tapia strikes the first goal for Chile taking the lead to 1-0. Javier Altamirano's well-executed assist to Ganzalo Tapio, who completed the goal with a sensational shot from the left side of the box.

Russia Vs Chile LIVE Score, International Friendly: First Half Ends| RUS 0-1 CHI

That's the end of the intensely fought first-half. Both teams were going strong until Gonzalo Tapia turned it in Chile's favour with a scintillating left footer shot.

Russia Vs Chile LIVE Score, International Friendly: Second Half Starts| RUS 0-1 CHI

Both the teams are ready for the 2nd half of the match and the 2nd half starts with the whistle blown. The score line is 1-0 in favour of Chile.

Russia Vs Chile LIVE Score, International Friendly: 70`| RUS 0-1 CHI

Chile has maintained their 2-1 lead while Russia are trying different players and tactics to cut the deficit while Chile is striving to widen the gap.

Russia Vs Chile LIVE Score, International Friendly: 76` Brereton Diaz Scores| RUS 0-2 CHI

Another Goal from Chile, this time Brereton Diaz was the hero. Chile has taken a decisive lead now and gradually it's getting too much for the home team to catch up.

Russia Vs Chile LIVE Score, International Friendly: Full-Time| RUS 0-2 CHI

Chile asserts their dominance over Russia at their home ground in Sochi. Russia played well in parts but weren't able to convert their chances into goals whereas for Chile Ganzalo Tapio and Breteton Diaz scored goals at 37` and 76` minutes respectively to seal the game.

Published At:
