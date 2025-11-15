Russia Vs Chile Highlights, International Friendly: CHI Blank RUS 2-0 In Sochi

Representative image showing a football. File

Hello and welcome to the highlights of the FIFA international friendly match between Russia and Chile that took place at the Fisht Olympic Stadium on Saturday, November 15, 2025. While Russia had the advantage of home venue and decent form, Chile came out as the dominating force in this match. It was Chile's 1st match of the November FIFA date yet they played like a complete unit and passed the Russian test with flying colours.

15 Nov 2025, 07:57:20 pm IST Russia vs Chile LIVE Score: Welcome! Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog for Russia's match against Chile. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

15 Nov 2025, 08:26:48 pm IST Russia vs Chile LIVE Score: Match Details Match- Russia vs Chile Venue- Fisht Olympic Stadium Date- November 15, 2025 Time- 8:30 PM (IST)

15 Nov 2025, 08:28:24 pm IST Russia Vs Chile LIVE Score, International Friendly: Head-To-Head Records Matches- 1 Russia- 0 Chile- 0 Draw- 1

Russia Vs Chile LIVE Score, International Friendly: Russia Starting XI



— Сборная России (@TeamRussia) November 15, 2025

Russia Vs Chile LIVE Score, International Friendly: Chile Starting XI



— Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) November 15, 2025

15 Nov 2025, 08:44:36 pm IST Russia Vs Chile LIVE Score, International Friendly: First Half Begins| RUS 0-0 CHI The formalities are done and as the whistle blows the match is friendly match between Russia and Chile is underway. While Russia is out there to carry on their winnings, it's Chile first friendly of the November FIFA date.

15 Nov 2025, 09:02:51 pm IST Russia Vs Chile LIVE Score, International Friendly: 20` RUS 0-0 CHI It's has been 20 minutes since the first half started and no team has yet conceded any goal. It's has been a neck-to-neck fight till now with both almost equal possession by both teams, however Russia have had more attacks on their target but haven't been able to convert any in a goal.

15 Nov 2025, 09:23:55 pm IST Russia Vs Chile LIVE Score, International Friendly: 37` GOAALLLL... |RUS 0-1 CHI Gonzalo Tapia strikes the first goal for Chile taking the lead to 1-0. Javier Altamirano's well-executed assist to Ganzalo Tapio, who completed the goal with a sensational shot from the left side of the box.

15 Nov 2025, 09:28:45 pm IST Russia Vs Chile LIVE Score, International Friendly: First Half Ends| RUS 0-1 CHI That's the end of the intensely fought first-half. Both teams were going strong until Gonzalo Tapia turned it in Chile's favour with a scintillating left footer shot.

15 Nov 2025, 09:41:31 pm IST Russia Vs Chile LIVE Score, International Friendly: Second Half Starts| RUS 0-1 CHI Both the teams are ready for the 2nd half of the match and the 2nd half starts with the whistle blown. The score line is 1-0 in favour of Chile.

15 Nov 2025, 10:07:19 pm IST Russia Vs Chile LIVE Score, International Friendly: 70`| RUS 0-1 CHI Chile has maintained their 2-1 lead while Russia are trying different players and tactics to cut the deficit while Chile is striving to widen the gap.

15 Nov 2025, 10:32:54 pm IST Russia Vs Chile LIVE Score, International Friendly: 76` Brereton Diaz Scores| RUS 0-2 CHI Another Goal from Chile, this time Brereton Diaz was the hero. Chile has taken a decisive lead now and gradually it's getting too much for the home team to catch up.