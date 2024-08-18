Robert Lewandowski Salutes Barca Youngsters After 'Special' Valencia Comeback Win

Robert Lewandowski saluted the character demonstrated by Barcelona's young side, after they came from behind to beat Valencia 2-1 in their opening match of the LaLiga season. (More Football News)
A depleted Barca trailed at the Mestalla to Hugo Duro's 44th-minute header, but Lewandowski struck either side of half-time to complete the turnaround in Hansi Flick's first competitive match in charge.
With the Blaugrana missing several key players including Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Ilkay Gundogan, Flick handed a senior debut to 20-year-old Marc Casado, who joined 17-year-olds Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi and Marc Bernal in the starting line-up.
Nevertheless, the visitors recovered from their slow start, and Lewandowski was thrilled by the youngsters' exploits.
"It was very important to start with a win in such a difficult stadium and with the problems we faced," he told Movistar Plus.
"We didn't play well for the first 20 to 25 minutes. In the first half, we had problems getting close to their box, but then we started playing much better, and we did it with three or four very young players.
"If you can win like this with such young players, it is something special and they have shown big potential. No signs of the lack of experience, they played very well with possession and without the ball.
"We could have won by a larger margin, but it's great to start the season with a win."