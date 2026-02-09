Spurs Vs Newcastle United Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Newcastle United visit Tottenham Hotspur for PL matchday 26 mid-week action
Both sides are struggling with form and are desperate for points
Magpies manager Eddie Howe speaks on his future
Eddie Howe has claimed he would step down as Newcastle United manager if he felt he could no longer take the club forward.
Newcastle lost three games in the space of seven days last week, and they now head to Tottenham – who are winless in seven Premier League games – needing a victory to get their European qualification hopes back on track.
The Magpies have a hectic February, with a two-legged play-off against Qarabag coming up in the Champions League, along with an FA Cup tie against Aston Villa and top-flight games versus Manchester City and Everton.
While demanding a reaction from his players after Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Brentford at St James' Park, Howe shouldered the responsibility too, insisting he needed to take a look at his own work after a run of four league games without a victory.
But ahead of Tuesday's trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Howe said he has no doubts over his credentials as Newcastle boss.
"That's why I'm sitting here," he told reporters.
"If there was doubt, I wouldn't be – because the club is the most important thing. I've never put myself before the club.
"If I didn't think I was the correct man to take the team forward, and I couldn't give the players what they need, then I would step aside and let someone else do it.
"Those experiences I have been through countless times before stand me in good stead for this moment," he added.
"The collective spirit is what we're after. We're after the collective fight from all the players and if you have that resolve within the group, you can do amazing things again, so it can turn very quickly.
"The momentum is against us at the moment. We have to swing it back and then the world can look a very different place within a couple of games."
Players To Watch
Tottenham - Dominic Solanke
Solanke has scored 13 goals in his last 19 home Premier League starts (four in six for Bournemouth, nine in 13 for Spurs), while he has netted in each of his last three appearances against Newcastle (four goals).
The forward did not have many chances at Manchester United last time out, but will be hoping to repeat the trick from his last home game for Spurs, when he netted twice against Man City.
Newcastle United - Anthony Gordon
Against no side has Gordon been involved in more Premier League goals than he has against Spurs (five – three goals, two assists).
These have all come in his last four appearances against Spurs.
Match Prediction: Draw
Since winning four of their first five home Premier League matches in the 2024-25 season, Spurs have won just four out of 26 games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (D7 L15).
However, Newcastle have won just two of their last 15 Premier League away games (D5 L8) and have lost their last three in London since a 1-0 win at West Ham in March last season.
Against no team have Newcastle won more Premier League games overall (27, level with Aston Villa) or away from home (12, level with West Ham) than they have against Spurs.
And Spurs have lost five of their last seven Premier League games against Newcastle (W1 D1), just one fewer defeat than they had suffered in their previous 23 against the Magpies (W13 D4 L6).
Expect goals in this one, though. Newcastle v Tottenham is the most played Premier League fixture never to finish 0-0 (61 times), while it is the fourth highest scoring fixture in the competition's history (196 goals) after Liverpool v Spurs (209), Arsenal v Liverpool (199) and Liverpool v Newcastle (198).
That high-scoring trend continued in the reverse fixture back in December, with Cristian Romero, who will be suspended for this game, scoring twice late on in a 2-2 draw.
Opta Win Probability
Tottenham - 40.7%
Draw - 26.7%
Newcastle - 32.6%