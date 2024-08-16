Lamine Yamal's Father Stabbed In Mataro Attack, Four Arrested

Four people have been arrested after the father of Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal was stabbed in a knife attack in Catalonia. Mounir Nasraoui, 45, was assaulted in a car park in Mataro, near Barcelona, on Wednesday evening, leaving him with several stab wounds. (More Football News)
According to local police, the attack occurred at 1910 GMT in the Rocafonda neighbourhood, where Yamal grew up. Nasraoui was rushed to Can Ruti hospital, where he remains under observation in a stable condition. In a reassuring post on Instagram, Nasraoui thanked fans for their support, saying, "I'm already doing better, a big hug for everyone."
Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the attack, with three taken into custody on Wednesday night and a fourth detained on Thursday morning. Investigators are working to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident, which reportedly followed an argument in the street.
Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia said the incident occurred after an argument in the street with some men who had approached him while he was walking his dog and later returned to assault him.
Yamal, 17, visited his father in hospital on Thursday, and a source close to the family confirmed that Nasraoui is now "out of danger." The young winger has been a key player for Barcelona and Spain, making history as the youngest-ever footballer to play and score in the European Championship.
The incident has sent shockwaves through the football community, with fans and well-wishers offering support to Yamal and his family. Nasraoui, known for his social media presence and enthusiastic support for his son, is expected to make a full recovery.