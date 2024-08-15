Football

Spain Forward Lamine Yamal's Father Hospitalised After Being Stabbed In Barcelona: Report

Citing unnamed official sources, the paper said that Mounir Nasraoui was stabbed multiple times

lamine-yamal-fc-barcelona-football-x-photo
Lamine Yamal (right) with his father Mounir Nasraoui. Photo: X/CentreGoals
info_icon

Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia says the father of 17-year-old Spain football star Lamine Yamal has been hospitalized after being stabbed near Barcelona. (More Football News)

La Vanguardia said Nasraoui was in serious but stable condition.

Some arrests had been made, according to La Vanguardia, without giving details.

Hansi Flick labelled Barcelona's Lamine Yamal as 'unbelievable' - null
La Liga: Hansi Flick Insists 'Unbelievable' Lamine Yamal Can Still Improve At Barcelona

BY Stats Perform

Local police did not immediately respond to a request late Wednesday from The Associated Press for comment.

Spain won the European Championship in July with Yamal part of the winning team and setting up Nico Williams’ opening goal in a 2-1 win over England. He also won the tournament’s best young player award just a day after he turned 17.

