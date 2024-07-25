Football

La Liga: Hansi Flick Insists 'Unbelievable' Lamine Yamal Can Still Improve At Barcelona

New Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick praised Lamine Yamal's "unbelievable" performances at Euro 2024, but believes there is still room for improvement in the 17-year-old's game

Hansi Flick at Barcelona training ground
Hansi Flick labelled Barcelona's Lamine Yamal as 'unbelievable'
info_icon

New Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick praised Lamine Yamal's "unbelievable" performances at Euro 2024, but believes there is still room for improvement in the 17-year-old's game. (More Football News)

Yamal starred for Spain at the recent European Championships, notching five goal involvements at the tournament as La Roja won a record fourth title in Germany. 

The Spaniard played 50 games across all competitions for Barcelona last season, scoring seven goals and adding 10 assists in his breakthrough campaign in Catalonia.

"He's done a really great job over the last year," Flick said. "He's improved a lot and step by step he is continuing at this level.

"What he did at the Euros was unbelievable, but now, big players also continue to bring their performances and it is necessary for him to stay with both legs on the ground.

"He's a great guy, I got to speak with him when he arrived and he's now in this team and he can give us those great moments. 

"But he can also improve and also he can make things better. This is our part but he is on a really fantastic path."

Flick was finally unveiled as Barcelona's new head coach in a press conference on Thursday after taking over from Xavi back in May. 

The 59-year-old previously managed the German national team, also winning seven titles during a two-year spell with Bayern Munich. 

Barcelona failed to defend their league crown during the 2023-24 season, finishing second behind Real Madrid, who secured their 36th title as well as a 15th Champions League success. 

Flick was quick to temper expectations ahead of his first season in charge, but insisted Barcelona's desire to win trophies was something that attracted him to the position. 

"LaLiga is an important competition and I think it's good to work hard before you speak about our big goal," Flick said. 

"This club, they always want to play for titles so this is why I am here, why we are always here. Give me some more weeks and I can answer you better.

"This is my job. I am a coach and I am the coach of Barcelona so I know what happens.

"The results are very important but I think at the end, we want to play well of course, but we also want to give everything on the pitch. 

"When we are in the match, we have to be well-prepared and then the players have to show the hard work on the pitch - for me that is crucial."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: England Unchanged For Final West Indies Test
  2. Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Scores One-Off Test Day 1: IRE And ZIM Lock Horns In Historic First Test Encounter
  3. MLC 2024: Texas Super Kings Eliminate Mi New York To Cruise Into Challenger Clash - Match Report
  4. ENG Vs WI: Harry Brook Keen To Focus On Test Cricket Amid England Captaincy Uncertainty
  5. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM
Football News
  1. La Liga: Hansi Flick Insists 'Unbelievable' Lamine Yamal Can Still Improve At Barcelona
  2. English Premier League: Mikel Arteta Hints At Smith Rowe Exit From Arsenal Following Bournemouth Pre-Season Friendly
  3. FRA 3-0 USA, Football At Paris Olympics: Hosts Thwart Spirited United States - In Pics
  4. ESP 2-1 UZB, Football At Paris Olympics: Uzbekistan Lose Match, Win Hearts - In Pics
  5. ARG 1-2 MAR, Football At Paris Olympics: Argentina Lose Fan-Disrupted Match - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber To Retire From Professional Tennis After The Games
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal, Djokovic Set For Second-Round Showdown On Chatrier
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal, Djokovic, Alcaraz Train At Roland Garros - In Pics
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Preview: Nadal-Alcaraz Dream Team; Murray's Last Hurrah
  5. Andy Murray Retirement, Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Right Time For Me', Says Tennis Legend
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: Red Alert In Mumbai; NDRF, Army In Pune For Rescue; Drone To Detect Buried Object In Karnataka
  2. Delhi HC Grants Arvind Kejriwal Granted 2 Extra Virtual Meetings With Lawyers Every Week
  3. YSRCP Vs TDP Over Viral Video Of Students' 'Ragging' At SSN College In Andhra
  4. Chandrababu Naidu's 'Pablo Escobar' Jibe at Jagan Reddy, Says Andhra Became 'Ganja Capital' Under YSRCP
  5. Mumbai Heavily Waterlogged Again After Pounding Rain
Entertainment News
  1. R Madhavan Buys New Property In BKC, Mumbai Worth THIS Whopping Amount-Report
  2. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': JioCinema Files Complaint Against 'Doctored' Clip Featuring Armaan Malik and Kritika
  3. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  4. Throwback Thursday: 'Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Once Played The Role Of A Mahatma Gandhi Follower
  5. Richa Chadha Pens A Heartfelt Note As 'Masaan' Turns 9: This Film Gave The Industry Vicky Kaushal
US News
  1. Oregon Fire Becomes Largest Blaze In The US
  2. Mass Protests Erupt In Washington Against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Visit | In Pics
  3. Climate Clock In NYC Hits Below 5 Years. What Does This Mean?
  4. FBI Reveals Chilling Search By Trump Shooter Before Rally Attack
  5. MrBeast Cuts Ties With Ava Kris Tyson Amid Grooming Allegations, Independent Investigation Underway | Drama Explained
World News
  1. Oregon Fire Becomes Largest Blaze In The US
  2. Mass Protests Erupt In Washington Against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Visit | In Pics
  3. Climate Clock In NYC Hits Below 5 Years. What Does This Mean?
  4. FBI Reveals Chilling Search By Trump Shooter Before Rally Attack
  5. Nepal: How Saurya Airlines Pilot Survived Crash That Killed All 18 On Board The Plane
Latest Stories
  1. NEET 2024 Revised Scorecards Soon on exams.nta.ac.in | How To Download NEET UG Result
  2. Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar, Ashok Hall Renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap', 'Ashok Mandap'
  3. Bhuvan Bam Opens Up About Losing His Parents To COVID-19: Still Unable To Process This Feeling
  4. UK: Police Officer Filmed Kicking, Stomping On Man's Head At Manchester Airport
  5. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  6. Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, People Advised To Stay In; CM Shinde Says Will Airlift People If Needed
  7. Weather News LIVE: Red Alert In Mumbai; NDRF, Army In Pune For Rescue; Drone To Detect Buried Object In Karnataka
  8. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw