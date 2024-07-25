La Liga: Hansi Flick Insists 'Unbelievable' Lamine Yamal Can Still Improve At Barcelona

New Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick praised Lamine Yamal's "unbelievable" performances at Euro 2024, but believes there is still room for improvement in the 17-year-old's game. (More Football News)
Yamal starred for Spain at the recent European Championships, notching five goal involvements at the tournament as La Roja won a record fourth title in Germany.
The Spaniard played 50 games across all competitions for Barcelona last season, scoring seven goals and adding 10 assists in his breakthrough campaign in Catalonia.
"He's done a really great job over the last year," Flick said. "He's improved a lot and step by step he is continuing at this level.
"What he did at the Euros was unbelievable, but now, big players also continue to bring their performances and it is necessary for him to stay with both legs on the ground.
"He's a great guy, I got to speak with him when he arrived and he's now in this team and he can give us those great moments.
"But he can also improve and also he can make things better. This is our part but he is on a really fantastic path."
Flick was finally unveiled as Barcelona's new head coach in a press conference on Thursday after taking over from Xavi back in May.
The 59-year-old previously managed the German national team, also winning seven titles during a two-year spell with Bayern Munich.
Barcelona failed to defend their league crown during the 2023-24 season, finishing second behind Real Madrid, who secured their 36th title as well as a 15th Champions League success.
Flick was quick to temper expectations ahead of his first season in charge, but insisted Barcelona's desire to win trophies was something that attracted him to the position.
"LaLiga is an important competition and I think it's good to work hard before you speak about our big goal," Flick said.
"This club, they always want to play for titles so this is why I am here, why we are always here. Give me some more weeks and I can answer you better.
"This is my job. I am a coach and I am the coach of Barcelona so I know what happens.
"The results are very important but I think at the end, we want to play well of course, but we also want to give everything on the pitch.
"When we are in the match, we have to be well-prepared and then the players have to show the hard work on the pitch - for me that is crucial."