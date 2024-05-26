Football

Sociedad 0-2 Atletico: La Liga Final-Day Win Big Boost, Says Samuel Lino

Despite a fourth-place finish in La Liga, Atletico Madrid have concluded a third successive trophyless season, and will finish at least 18 points adrift of champions Real Madrid

Lino opened the scoring for Atletico against Sociedad.
Samuel Lino believes Atletico Madrid's final-day victory over Real Sociedad will provide them with a timely boost heading into next season.

Diego Simeone's side ran out 2-0 winners at Reale Arena in their final match of the 2023-24 campaign. Lino opened the scoring after just nine minutes, while Reinildo sealed the points in second-half stoppage time.

BY Stats Perform

However, despite a fourth-place finish in La Liga, it brought the curtain down on a third successive trophyless season for Atletico, who will finish at least 18 points adrift of champions Real Madrid.

Los Rojiblancos fell to Borussia Dortmund following a 5-4 aggregate defeat in the Champions League quarter-finals, while they were soundly beaten by Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

But Lino, who had his fourth direct goal involvement in three appearances (one goal, three assists), thinks a hard-earned win against their sixth-place opponents - a fourth success in five games - will give him and his team-mates positive momentum to build on next season.

"It was an important victory to finish the season well," he told Movistar Plus. "We were good, focused, played a good game and that's what we wanted.

"Overall, we were not within the club's objectives, but we finished well, and now we have to switch off. A win away from home could help us to come back strong next season."

