Atletico Madrid Vs Real Oviedo Preview, La Liga: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Jan Oblak’s fitness battle with in-form Juan Musso has given Atlético Madrid unexpected depth in goal, with Diego Simeone insisting the competition will strengthen the side ahead of their LaLiga clash with bottom-placed Real Oviedo

Atletico Madrid vs Real Oviedo preview La Liga 2025-26 match prediction players to watch
Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Juan Musso during the UEFA Champions League match against Inter Milan on November 27, 2025.
  • Atletico Madrid travel to bottom-placed Real Oviedo in La Liga

  • Oblak has missed two matches due to injury with Musso impressing in his place

  • Atleti have won six straight in all competitions and sit fourth in La Liga

Diego Simeone believes the competition between Jan Oblak and Juan Musso for a starting position will only benefit Atletico Madrid.

Oblak has missed Atleti's last two matches due to an injury he aggravated while on international duty, and Musso has stepped up in his absence.

The Argentinian goalkeeper kept a clean sheet in their 1-0 win over Getafe, before making five saves as Los Rojiblancos defeated Inter 2-1 in the Champions League.

Atleti have won each of their last six games in all competitions since a 4-0 loss to Arsenal, with four of those victories coming in LaLiga as they sit fourth in the standings.

Simeone's side face Real Oviedo next on Saturday, and the head coach is undecided on which goalkeeper will start in the fixture.

When asked whether Musso has been Oblak's most serious challenger, the Atletico boss responded: "Well, I'm not going to go back to previous years and the guys who have preceded Juan Musso.

"But I will talk about Juan, whose personality, presence, camaraderie, and positive energy since his first minute at Atletico Madrid have been valuable.

"Last season, when he played, he did so with personality and did what we believe he should do. Now, he is performing at a very good level in the games he has played, and that's very good for Oblak and for the team.

"He [Oblak] trained quite well [on Friday], so we'll see [Saturday] with the training we have planned, and then decide whether he starts or Juan Musso continues."

When questioned about their current form, Simeone added: "The truth is that I don't dwell on those thoughts. We take each day as it comes, each game as it comes.

"We're going to face a team that has grown in recent games with the arrival of their new coach, who has a fairly bold approach. I can't imagine any other situation in which they have competed."

Newly-promoted Oviedo are currently bottom of LaLiga, winning just nine points from their opening 13 league games this season.

They have, however, drawn two of their last three games (L1), but have failed to score during that span.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atletico Madrid – Julian Alvarez

Only Kylian Mbappe (13) and Robert Lewandowski (eight) have scored more often in LaLiga this season than Alvaraz (seven).

The forward has found the back of the net in three of his last five games in all competitions, including the opener in their win over Inter.

Real Oviedo – Santi Cazorla

Cazorla has been involved in four goals in 18 LaLiga appearances against Atletico (one goal, three assists), but only one in eight away games against them in the competition – an assist for Villarreal at the Vicente Calderon in March 2011.

MATCH PREDICTION – ATLETICO MADRID WIN

Atletico are unbeaten in their last 12 LaLiga matches (W8 D4), winning the last five in a row. They have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five games in the competition, after conceding in seven of their previous eight this season.

Simeone's side have also scored in each of their 13 league games this season, netting 25 goals in total. They last scored in each of their first 14 matches of a Spanish top-flight season in 1978-79 (28 goals).

Oviedo have not won any of their last six LaLiga games (D3 L3), failing to score in five of them – they have not endured a longer winless run in the top flight since May 1999 (10 games, D5 L5).

Atleti are unbeaten in their last three LaLiga games against Oviedo (W1 D2) – their last defeat against them came in October 1998 (3-1).

Oviedo will be the 33rd different opponent Simeone has faced in LaLiga. He has achieved at least one victory against 31 of the previous 32, with the sole exception being Racing Santander (one game, one draw).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Atletico Madrid – 74.1%

Draw – 16.1%

Real Oviedo – 9.8%

