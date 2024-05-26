Football

Real Sociedad 0-2 Atletico Madrid: Simeone's Men End La Liga Campaign With 3 Points

Atletico Madrid, who had already secured fourth place and a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League, finished the La Liga season on 76 points, 11 ahead of Athletic Bilbao in fifth

Atletico Madrid rounded out their Spanish league campaign with a victory.
info_icon

Atletico Madrid ended their La Liga campaign with a 2-0 win at Real Sociedad on Saturday thanks to a first-half strike by Brazilian winger Samuel Lino and a stoppage-time Reinildo tap-in. (More Football News)

Atletico, who had already secured fourth place and a spot in next season's Champions League, finished the season on 76 points, 11 ahead of Athletic Bilbao in fifth.

Diego Simeone conceded Atletico Madrid have fallen short this season - null
La Liga: Diego Simeone Concedes 'Not Easy' For Los Rojiblancos To Compete With Real Madrid

BY Stats Perform

Meanwhile, sixth-placed La Real have qualified for the Europa League.

Runaway champions Real Madrid are top of the standings on 94 points, 12 points ahead of second-placed Barcelona and 13 clear of Girona in third.

Atletico took the lead in the ninth minute after Marcos Llorente burst up the right wing and delivered a low cross to the far post for Lino, who netted with a tidy finish past Alex Remiro.

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann. - null
Getafe 0-3 Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Griezmann Treble Seals Champions League Qualification

BY Stats Perform

Remiro and Atletico's keeper Jan Oblak made several saves before Atletico were reduced to 10 men after Saul Niguez was shown a second yellow card in the 92nd minute.

In the last move of the match, Atletico secured the three points on a counter-attack led by Alvaro Morata, who delivered a perfectly placed cross for substitute Reinildo to tap into the empty net.

Data Debrief

Diego Simeone's men ended the campaign with four wins in their last five league outings, and their performance was very much worth the three points against La Real.

Atletico accumulated 2.31 xG (expected goals) to the hosts' 0.59, scoring their 10th and 11th goals in their last six matches to end the season on a high.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Remal: Kolkata Airport To Suspend Ops For 21 Hours Amid Orange Alert; Red Alert For Bengal's Coastal Regions
  2. Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: Over 20 Dead Including Children, Owner Arrested, Ex-Gratia Announced | Top Details
  3. Man Held For Raping Seven Girls After Posing As Woman College Teacher
  4. Kashmir Votes In First Election Post Abrogation Of Article 370
  5. Elderly Man On His Way To Vote Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Jharkhand
Entertainment News
  1. Ratna Pathak Shah Reveals She Has Been ‘Unemployed For A Year’: Nobody Approached Me For Work
  2. Casting Director Of ‘Heeramandi’ Defends Casting Sharmin Segal As Alamzeb: You Can’t Please Everyone
  3. Natasa Stankovic Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram Amidst Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya
  4. Jeffrey Wright Boards HBO's 'The Last of Us' Season Two
  5. Dennis Quaid To Co-Star With Zazie Beetz, Elizabeth Debicki In 'This Blue Is Mine'
Sports News
  1. FA Cup Final, Manchester Derby: Loss Will Not Serve As Extra Motivation, Says Guardiola
  2. IPL 2024: 'It Would Be Great To Win The Title', Says SRH Captain Pat Cummins On Final's Eve
  3. Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying: Verstappen Crashes As Leclerc Takes Pole
  4. Barcelona 2-0 Lyon: Ballon D'Or Winners On Target To Seal Women's Champions League Title
  5. ENG Vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Archer Back With Bang, Buttler Stars In Hosts' 23-Run Win
World News
  1. Meet The 'Salmiak' Cat: New Cat Breed With Tuxedo Charm And Salt & Pepper Fur, Inspired By Finland's Salty Licorice
  2. These Are The Most Queer Friendly Cities In The World!
  3. Bryant Park Is Coming Back With Its Summer Movie Screenings; Here’s The Complete Line Up For 2024
  4. Lebanon's Hezbollah Leader Warns Of 'Surprise' Attacks Against Israel
  5. Manhattanhenge Returns To NYC, Check Out When And Where To Witness This Golden Delight!
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest