Football

Getafe 0-3 Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Griezmann Treble Seals Champions League Qualification

Antoine Griezmann is the only player to score two hat-tricks in La Liga this season, and the only player to net a treble with all three goals coming on his left foot

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann.
info_icon

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 LaLiga win at Getafe on Wednesday as Diego Simeone's side sealed Champions League qualification. (More Football News)

The France star opened the scoring in the 27th minute from Rodrigo De Paul's throughball and had his second shortly before half-time, flicking Samuel Lino's pinpoint pass past Getafe goalkeeper David Soria.

Griezmann completed his hat-trick in the 51st minute with a fine finish under Soria's legs, with Lino claiming his second assist by playing Los Colchoneros' all-time leading scorer into the area.

It was Griezmann's second hat-trick of the season, after he also netted three times in a 3-0 win at Celta Vigo last October.

With two games remaining, Simeone's side are now on 73 points in fourth, 11 ahead of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao, who lost 2-1 against Celta Vigo on Wednesday.

Data Debrief: Griezmann repeats the trick

Griezmann is the only player to score two hat-tricks in LaLiga this season, and the only player to net a treble with all three goals coming on his left foot.

He might need to go even further to put himself in Golden Boot contention, though, with his 16 goals for this term putting him behind Artem Dovbyk (20), Jude Bellingham, Alexander Sorloth (both 19) and Robert Lewandowski (17).

Tags

